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Home > World News > Donald Trump’s Doomsday Warning To Iran: ‘Entire Country Could Be Wiped Out In One Night’ – Nuclear Or Graphite Bomb Strike?

Donald Trump’s Doomsday Warning To Iran: ‘Entire Country Could Be Wiped Out In One Night’ – Nuclear Or Graphite Bomb Strike?

US President Donald Trump has sparked global alarm after warning that the entire country of Iran could be “taken out in one night.” The comments have triggered fears of nuclear escalation, with analysts debating whether Washington could deploy extreme weapons against Tehran.

Donald Trump warns Iran could be “taken out in one night” amid Strait of Hormuz tensions, sparking nuclear strike fears. Photo: Gemini.
Donald Trump warns Iran could be “taken out in one night” amid Strait of Hormuz tensions, sparking nuclear strike fears. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 7, 2026 09:09:46 IST

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Donald Trump’s Doomsday Warning To Iran: ‘Entire Country Could Be Wiped Out In One Night’ – Nuclear Or Graphite Bomb Strike?

The President on Monday made scathing comments about Iran, which many observers interpreted as a potential use of nuclear weapons by the United Sates over Tehran. Trump, while addressing a press conference, said that the entire of Iran could be “taken out in one night,” which “might” be Tuesday.

“The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.”

However, he added, “I hope I don’t have to do it.”

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He was speaking about the deadline he has set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said if Tehran does not make a deal before Tuesday, the US will indiscriminately destroy the Iranian civilian sites and infrastructure, including the power plants and bridges.

He said negotiations are on with a friendly regime in Iran to end the war that started on February 28. He also acknowledged the help of a few friendly countries in mediating the talks with Iran.

Several analysts have called Trump’s comments apocalyptic and have not ruled out the use of nuclear weapons by Trump, citing his mental health and unpredictable personality.

However, others have ruled out the use of nuclear weapons, calling it a massive violation that would have unprecedented consequences for Iran, West Asia, and his own presidency.

Trump To Drop Graphite Bomb On Iran?

Some are even suggesting Trump may use a graphite bomb, also known as the “blackout bomb to destroy and disrupt Iran’s electrical grid.

Trump has brazenly spoken about attacking Iran’s civilian infrastructure. Critics and human rights activists have said Trump would be committing war crimes if the US attacks civilian power plants, a point Trump dismissed on Monday.

President Trump said the US has a plan “where every bridge in Iran will be decimated” by midnight EDT (0400 GMT) Wednesday and “where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again.”

“I mean, complete demolition – by 12 o’clock, and it’ll happen over a period of four hours if we want it to. We don’t want that to happen,” he said.

Critics Say Trump’s Actions Amount To War Crimes

Critics have “I’m not worried about it. You know what a war crime is? Having a nuclear weapon,” Trump said earlier on Monday during an Easter egg event for children on the White House South Lawn.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth told the press conference that the heaviest strikes since the start of the Iran conflict would take place on Monday and warned that Tuesday would have even more.

Speaking to reporters earlier at the Easter event, Trump said a proposal offered by Iran was inadequate.

“They made a proposal, and it’s a significant proposal. It’s a significant step. It’s not good enough,” Trump said.

He said the war could end quickly if Iran does “what they have to do.”

“They have to do certain things. They know that, they’ve been negotiating, I think in good faith,” he said.

Trump said, without providing evidence, that the U.S. has “numerous intercepts” from Iranian civilians urging it not to let up in trying to dislodge the Iranian government from power.

“They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom,” Trump said.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Also Read: Donald Trump Health: Is US President Unwell? Swollen Hand At White House Event, Doctor Flags ‘Dementia Signs’ After Iran Rant

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Donald Trump’s Doomsday Warning To Iran: ‘Entire Country Could Be Wiped Out In One Night’ – Nuclear Or Graphite Bomb Strike?
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