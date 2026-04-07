Oracle India Severance Leaked: Social Media Post Unveils Compensation And Package Structure, Employees To Get Six Months Salary And These Perks

The ongoing layoffs at the US based tech MNC Oracle have now triggered a new discussion regarding severance payouts for employees in India. A social media post claimed to have revealed the details regarding the compensation structure. However, the information shared through the social media post is not officially confirmed. The X account names @vivoplt claim that it had access to the draft document that company has sent to employees in India who has been affected from Layoffs. The post consists of specific figures and a breakdown of payouts; there has been no confirmation from the company’s side on the same basis.
Oracle India Layoff – severance details:
In simple terms: No. of years(round up) with oracle + 3 months.
1. Severance Pay: ~1 month(15days mandate by indian law + 15 days by oracle as goodwill) of salary for each year of service at Oracle
2. Notice Period Pay: 1 month salary… pic.twitter.com/BSc04b350q
— Vivo (@vivoplt) April 5, 2026
As per the viral X post, the severance payout for Oracle India employees is calculated using a simple formula i.e., the number of years worked at the company, rounded up, along with an additional three months of pay. The post claims that employees may receive about one month of salary for each year of service, with this amount split between statutory compensation and an added goodwill component by the tech giant.
The social media post further states that employees could get one month’s salary as notice period pay, which is a standard practice in India. The post mentions an ex-gratia component of two months’ salary as a top-up. The other elements consist of health insurance coverage worth Rs 20,000, while unused leaves and gratuity are reported to be paid separately. According to the post, the calculation is said to be based on gross salary.
The X post also shares an example to explain the things further; it suggests that an employee with 2.5 years of service would have their tenure rounded up to three years. When added with one month of notice period pay and two months of ex-gratia, the total payout would come to six months of salary apart from insurance, leave encashment, and gratuity.
Severance pay info for US market
There is no official clarity on the India-specific package from the company, but a reliable insider report provides details regarding the structure of severance pay for Oracle employees in the US. According to the report, employees are eligible for four weeks of base salary for the first year of employment, along with an additional week’s pay for each subsequent year, capped at a maximum of 26 weeks.
The report indicates that severance policies differ by country to country, and there is no confirmation that a similar structure applies to India.
Layoff across roles
The company has fired employees as part of a big global exercise. The media reports and experts claim that employees in the US began receiving notifications early last week, with some suggesting they were locked out of internal systems during early morning hours. In India, affected employees received e-mails around 6 in the morning.
A LinkedIn post from Michael Shepherd provides further information on the layoff; it suggests that layoff has affected multiple levels consisting of senior engineers, architects, operations leaders, and program managers were impacted. The post further states ““the individuals affected were not let go because of anything they did or didn’t do.”
Also Read: ‘Today Is Your Last Working Day’: Read Oracle Layoff Email Full Text Here As Employees React With Shock, Fear, And Uncertainty
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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