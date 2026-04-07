Delhi Water Alert: Supply To Be Disrupted On April 6–7; Several Areas Affected | Check Out Details Inside

Delhi Water Alert: Residents in several parts of Delhi are likely to face water supply disruptions on April 6 and 7, 2026, as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) carries out its annual maintenance exercise. The civic body has issued an advisory asking people in affected areas to store adequate water in advance to avoid inconvenience.

According to DJB, the disruption is due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations. This routine process is carried out to maintain water quality and improve the efficiency of the distribution system. During this period, supply will either be reduced or temporarily stopped in select areas to allow proper cleaning and upkeep.

Areas To Be Affected On April 6 And 7

Water supply will be impacted across multiple localities over two days.

April 6, 2026: Sultanpuri area, Mangolpuri, Sector-2 Pocket-4 Rohini, Filling Point, Karala Village, and nearby areas.

April 7, 2026: Sultanpuri area, Sector-3 Pocket-F 23 Rohini, Sector-3 Pocket-A-1 Rohini, Sector-3 Pocket-B 10 Rohini, Sector-3 Pocket-C 12 Rohini, Filling Point, Karala Village, and surrounding areas.

Residents in these areas have been advised to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements.

Advisory Issued, Tankers To Provide Relief

The Delhi Jal Board has urged residents to store sufficient water for daily use and avoid wastage during the disruption period. People can also reach out to helpline services in case of any issues.

To ease the situation, water tankers will be deployed in the affected areas to ensure temporary supply where required.

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