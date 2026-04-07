IPL 2026: Jos Buttler’s Son Steals Hearts, Helps Ashish Nehra With His Luggage | WATCH

In a heartwarming video that is going viral on social media, Jos Buttler’s son is spotted lending a helping hand to Ashish Nehra with his luggage. Gujarat Titans will be taking on Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Wednesday. The two sides have had a contrasting starts to the proceedings in this year’s IPL.

While Delhi Capitals have won both their matches and have four points, the Titans have lost both their fixtures and are yet to open their account.

GT’s Performance so Far

Gujarat Titans first took on Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. The side batted first and put 162/6 in 20 overs after captain Shubman Gill top-scored with 39 off 27 and Jos Buttler struck 38 off 33. Vijaykumar Vyshak scalped three wickets for 34 runs in 4 overs.

Later, Punjab Kings rode on an exceptional and unbeaten knock of Cooper Connolly who hammered 72 off 44 to go over the line by three wickets in just over 19 overs. Prabhsimran Singh chipped in with 37 off 24. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers who returned with figures of 3/29 in four overs.

…and we know you can’t too! 😁💙 pic.twitter.com/o81JZsnK67 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 6, 2026

The Titans then locked horns with Rajasthan Royals who posted 210/6 in 20 overs. Dhruv Jurel was the pick of the batters as he chipped in with a quick-fire 75 off 42 that included five maximums and as many fours. Yashasvi Jaiswal also notched up a fifty. The Titans missed out chasing the target by just 6 runs in a match that went down the wire.

Sai Sudharsan struck 73 off 44 while Rashid Khan (24 off 16) and Kagison Rabada (23* off 16) but their efforts went in vain as GT were restricted to 204/8 in 20 overs.

The Titans will now look to get off the mark in this clash against the Capitals.

SQUADS:

GT: Shubman Gill (c), Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar,

Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada,

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra,

Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Arshad Khan

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly Share Warm Hug at KKR vs PBKS Clash | WATCH Video

