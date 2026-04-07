IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly Share Warm Hug at KKR vs PBKS Clash | WATCH Video

The contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens was washed out due to rain and the two teams shared points that helped Punjab Kings move at the helm of the points table. While the game was abandoned, the fans got to witness a heartfelt moment as former skipper Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan were spotted together.

A video posted by KKR on their official X handle was captioned, “When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL”.

SRK co-owns the Knight Riders while Ganguly has been a part of the team and has also led the side in the initial phase of the Indian Premier League. KKR are one of the most successful teams in the cash-rich league having won three titles till date.

When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL 🤌💜 pic.twitter.com/zaacFPDll9 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2026

Sourav Ganguly in IPL

Sourav Ganguly has been a part of two teams in the IPL. While he has played for the Knight Riders, the left-handed batter has also featured for Pune Warriors India. in 59 matches that Ganguly played, he notched up 1349 runs at an average of 25.45 and a strike-rate of 106.80. The left-handed batter also hit 7 half-centuries during this course.

Ganguly is currently serving as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He was actively involved in inspecting the outfield and discussing conditions with officials.

The two share a great bond as Ganguly was the face of the side in 2008. But the tension rose in 2009 when coach John Buchanan introduced a “multiple captaincy” system. It reduced Ganguly’s leadership role. The move failed badly, with KKR finishing last. Ganguly later blamed the system and the lack of freedom.

Buchanan then made the exit in 2010 and Ganguly was made the captain again. While he himself was among runs, the team failed to make it to the playoffs.

KKR in IPL 2026

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been off to a disappointing start in this edition of the Indian Premier League as they just have one point under their belt and that too came due to a washout against PBKS. The side has lost two out of the three matches and are yet to win a game.

Also Read: RR vs MI IPL 2026 | Another Washout Loading in Guwahati? Weather Forecast Raises Concerns

