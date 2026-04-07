RR vs MI IPL 2026: Another Washout Loading in Guwahati? Weather Forecast Raises Concerns

The Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Mumbai Indians in Guwahati tonight (April 7) in the IPL 2026 fixture. The league has already seen a wash out after the fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium was abandoned due to rain.

Will the clash between RR and MI go same way? According to accuweather.com, conditions are likely to remain cloudy and humid through the morning for this IPL 2026 clash, with a high probability of rain and thunderstorms as the day progresses. However, the chances of rain shall drop to 14% in the evening.

The forecast points to a rain-interrupted day with possible thunderstorms, especially later in the day.

RR vs MI IPL 2026

Some fresh milestones are on the way for Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order pillars Shimron Hetmyer and Ravindra Jadeja during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

MI will aim to bounce back after a setback against Delhi Capitals (DC) while the Riyan Parag-led side will be aiming to make it three wins on the bounce.

Jaiswal is just four more away from making it a century of sixes in the IPL. Currently in 69 matches and 68 innings, he has scored 2,259 runs at an average of 35.29, with a strike rate of 151.71, including two centuries and 16 fifties and 96 sixes.

He could join the company of Sanju Samson (197), Jos Buttler (135) and Shane Watson (114) as the fourth player from the franchise to complete 100 sixes.

Also, legendary all-rounder Jadeja is just eight runs away from 4,000 runs in T20s, also becoming the second Indian after Hardik Pandya to get a double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets in T20s. He has made 3,992 runs in 348 T20s and 253 innings at an average of 26.43 and a strike rate of 130.75, including five fifties.

Lastly, Hetmyer, the franchise’s designated finisher, is just 27 runs away from becoming the 10th player to complete 1,000 runs for RR. In 57 matches for the franchise, he has made 983 runs in 51 innings at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 153.11, including three fifties.

In 15 matches and innings, he made 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 153.92, with a fifty, making IPL 2022 his best-ever season.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.

(With Agency Inputs)

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