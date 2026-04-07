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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Denies Single to Steve Smith in PSL 2026 Match, Fans Recall Babar Azam BBL Moment

WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Denies Single to Steve Smith in PSL 2026 Match, Fans Recall Babar Azam BBL Moment

Steve Smith had got Multan Sultans off to a flying start and wanted to keep strike for the fourth over by taking a single on the final ball of the third over. However, he was denied a run by Sahibzada Farhan. Smith also appeared a tad frustrated with Farhan's denial, leading fans to recall the BBL moment.

Steve Smith was denied single by Sahibzada Farhan. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Steve Smith was denied single by Sahibzada Farhan. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 7, 2026 08:53:02 IST

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WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Denies Single to Steve Smith in PSL 2026 Match, Fans Recall Babar Azam BBL Moment

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has been making headlines but generally for all wrong reasons. From the ball-tampering controversy to Naseem Shah being slapped with hefty fine, the list is just adding up. But this time, the league is being talked about because of a hilarious incident that unfolded during the fixture between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. 

Sahibzada Farhan and Steve Smith opened the innings for Multan Sultans against the Gladiators while chasing 167. The two started off pretty well providing a partnership of 71 for the first wicket. But as the innings progressed, the fans were left into splits as Farhan denied Smith a single on the last ball of an over, despite the Australian being keen on taking it. Fans on social media compared the incident to the one between Steve Smith and Pakistan star Babar Azam in the Big Bash League (BBL), when Smith had denied Babar a single in order to keep strike.

Smith had done the same to Babar while playing for Sydney Sixers in BBL 2026 leaving the Pakistan batter frustrated. The fans are now calling this act from Farhan as a “revenge”. 

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Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

Talking about the match, Multan Sultans chased down 167 in just over 17 overs by 6 wickets. After a steady start provided by Smith and Farhan, Shan Masood too chipped in with important runs. While Smith notched up 53 off 35, Masood remained unbeaten at 46 off 30. 

Earlier, Gladiators had rode on captain Saud Shakeel’s half-century and Bevon Jacob’s unbeaten 49 off 31 to put up 166/7 in 20 overs. Ahmed Daniyal also struck a 9-ball 22 before getting retired hurt. Mohammad Nawaz scalped 3 wickets for 30 runs in four overs. Arafat Minhas picked up a couple for 14 in his four. 

“Can see the trend of teams attacking us with spin. When you lose early wickets, you’re just playing catch up. It’s an area of concern that we’re losing wickets in a bunch. If your main bowler is injured and you’re playing with five bowlers without the luxury of an allrounder, it dents your chances,” Shakeel noted after the match. 

“We’ve got good people who are our domestic players, our local support staff. Guys are playing with a smile on their face. Might go find somewhere to find a blanket and pillow and sleep here, very short turnaround,” Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner added. 

Also Read: PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7— LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

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Tags: CricketCricket newsMultan Sultans vs Quetta GladiatorsPSL 2026PSL 2026 NewsPSL 2026 schedulePSL 2026 updatessahibzada-farhansteve smith

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WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Denies Single to Steve Smith in PSL 2026 Match, Fans Recall Babar Azam BBL Moment
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Denies Single to Steve Smith in PSL 2026 Match, Fans Recall Babar Azam BBL Moment
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Denies Single to Steve Smith in PSL 2026 Match, Fans Recall Babar Azam BBL Moment
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Denies Single to Steve Smith in PSL 2026 Match, Fans Recall Babar Azam BBL Moment

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