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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7— LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7— LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7.

PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz. Photo X
PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 7, 2026 00:46:07 IST

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7— LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

PSL 2026 Points Table: In the ongoing PSL 2026, Multan Sultans continued their supremacy as they registered yet another convincing seven-wicket win against winless Rawalpindiz. Rawalpindiz, asked to bat first, managed to post a competitive score of 182/8 with Sam Billings scoring an unbeaten half-century of 56 runs. Nevertheless, they struggled to counter the spin of Faisal Akram, who wreaked havoc among their middle-order with career-best figures of 4/31.

Chasing the target proved to be a cakewalk for Multan Sultans, who got there within a span of 17.3 overs courtesy of their ruthless top order. Sahibzada Farhan played a splendid knock of 68 from 38 deliveries, whereas Josh Philippe gave him able company with his quickfire innings of 56. With only two wickets coming in their share via Mohammad Amir, Rawalpindiz bowlers failed to find answers to Multan Sultans’ brutal onslaughts.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Since there will be eight teams participating in this tournament, the structure has been modified and will currently see 44 games played, as compared to the initial structure which was that of a double round-robin. Here, the teams have been divided into two pools with four teams in each pool. However, these pools have been formed just for the sake of organizing the games to be played between the teams. A team plays against the remaining three teams in their pool twice, and once against all the teams in the opposing pool. Thus, a total of ten matches are played by every team in this league phase.

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Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 Multan Sultans (MS) 5 4 1 0 8 +0.941
2 Karachi Kings (KRK) 3 3 0 0 6 +0.486
3 Islamabad United (ISU) 4 2 1 1 5 +1.055
4 Lahore Qalandars (LHQ) 3 2 1 0 4 +1.546
5 Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) 2 1 0 1 3 +0.674
6 Quetta Gladiators (QTG) 4 1 3 0 2 -0.223
7 Rawalpindi (RWP) 4 0 4 0 0 -1.625
8 Hyderabad (HYDK) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.077

Points table updated after MUL vs RAP on April 6, 2026

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Tags: Multan SultansMultan Sultans vs RawalpindizPSL 2026PSL Points TableRawalpindiz

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7— LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7— LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7— LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7— LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 7— LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

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