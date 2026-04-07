Manipur Violence: 5-Year-Old Boy, Infant Girl Killed In A Suspected Rocket Attack In Bishnupur | WATCH

Manipur: Fresh violence has jolted Manipur after a suspected rocket or mortar attack targeted a civilian home in Bishnupur district, killing two young children and leaving their mother critically injured.

The incident took place in the early hours of April 7 at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai in Moirang, a village located along the sensitive hill-valley boundary.

According to initial reports, a projectile believed to have been fired from nearby hill areas struck the residence of Oinam Malemnganba, a Border Security Force personnel posted outside the state. At the time, his wife, 37-year-old Oinam Ongbi Binita, and their two children, a five-year-old boy and a five-month-old infant, were inside the house.

The explosion caused heavy structural damage, leaving all three critically injured.

Children Die, Mother Battles For Life

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Imphal, where both children succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Binita remains under medical care with serious splinter injuries.

Residents said a loud blast was heard moments after the projectile hit, triggering panic across the village.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐨𝐛𝐢 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐢, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐩𝐮𝐫 💔

A 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl were killed, their mother injured in an alleged bomb attack by armed Kuki militants. With apparent unabated atrocities by… pic.twitter.com/P1vMAvS0zs — Bikramjit Kangabam (@BikramjitMK) April 7, 2026

Tronglaobi, located near the foothills of Churachandpur district, has long been seen as vulnerable due to its proximity to areas where armed groups are believed to be active. Villagers claimed that similar projectiles have been fired earlier from elevated hill positions, pointing to the use of long-range weapons from a distance.

Protests, Arson And Security Crackdown

The attack has sharply escalated tensions in valley districts. In the aftermath, angry locals allegedly set fire to two oil tankers and a truck passing through Bishnupur, reportedly headed towards Churachandpur.

Protesters also gathered outside the Moirang Police Station, raising pressure on authorities to act swiftly. Security forces have since stepped up deployment in the region, placing the area on high alert. Search operations and surveillance have been launched in adjoining hill areas to trace those responsible.

Local MLA Thongam Shanti condemned the attack and demanded strict action against the perpetrators, while authorities appealed to residents to maintain calm.

As a precaution, several schools in valley districts remained shut on April 7 amid fears of further unrest. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic tensions and intermittent violence for months, especially along the hill-valley divide, continuing to pose serious challenges for law enforcement and the administration.

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