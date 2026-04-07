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Home > Regionals News > Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A ‘National Alternative’ Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A ‘National Alternative’ Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

Former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has announced the launch of a new political outfit, the 'Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party', just weeks after stepping down from the Indian National Congress in January this year.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A 'National Alternative' Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections (Via X)
Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A 'National Alternative' Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 7, 2026 12:06:27 IST

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Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A ‘National Alternative’ Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

Former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has announced the launch of a new political outfit, the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party, just weeks after stepping down from the Indian National Congress in January this year. 

The announcement came late on April 6 through a post on social media platform ‘X’, where she called it a “much-awaited” step. She said the party aims to create an alternative political space at the national level, positioning itself beyond regional boundaries.

Background: Rift With Congress Leadership

Kaur’s exit from the Congress followed a long phase of friction with the party leadership. She had earlier been suspended after her remarks sparked controversy and drew criticism from within the party.

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In the weeks before her resignation, she publicly questioned senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. The ongoing disagreements eventually led to disciplinary action, ending with her expulsion.

Party Vision And National Outlook

Announcing the new party, Kaur said it was formed after “carefully reviewing the current standards of political leadership.” She added that the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party brings together people who want to work across states with a shared focus on governance rooted in justice, peace, and public welfare.

She stressed the need for responsible leadership and said the party aims to contribute to national development while staying connected to people’s concerns.

Punjab To Remain Core Focus

While the party has a national outlook, Kaur made it clear that Punjab will remain central to its political agenda. She spoke about the need to revive the state’s growth and improve governance.

Kaur was elected as an MLA from Amritsar East in 2012 on a BJP ticket before switching to the Congress ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections along with her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who later held key roles in the party.

What Lies Ahead

So far, the party has not revealed details about its organisational structure, leadership team, or electoral strategy. There is also no clarity on when it will begin ground-level political activity or contest elections.

With its launch, the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party becomes a new entrant in India’s political space. More details about its roadmap are expected in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Nagpur Horror: 14-Year-Old Child Dies After Kidnappers’ Attempt To Knock Him Unconscious Gone Wrong

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Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A ‘National Alternative’ Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

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Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A ‘National Alternative’ Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A ‘National Alternative’ Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A ‘National Alternative’ Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A ‘National Alternative’ Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

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