Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian’s Big Warning, Says 14 Million Iranians Ready To Sacrifice Lives As Donald Trump’s Bombing Ultimatum Looms

Iran is standing defiant against the threats of US President Donald Trump. Several Iranian leaders have reacted to Trump’s bombing deadline, saying the nation is ready to defend the country from the aggression. President Masoud Pezeshkian shared a post on X, saying that Iranians, including him, are ready to sacrifice their lives.

“Over 14 million proud Iranians have, up to this moment, declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives in defense of Iran. I too have been, am, and will be a sacrificer for Iran”, Pzeshkian wrote on X.

Iran Calls Citizens To Form Human Chains Around Power Plants

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Sports Minister, Alireza Rahimi, called on the nation’s athletes and artists to form “human chains” around power plants, a symbolic and physical attempt to deter potential airstrikes following a series of specific ultimatums from US President Donald President Trump.

In a video message, he invited all youth, athletes, artists, students and faculty on Tuesday at 2 PM (local Iran time) to gather near power plants. “These are our wealth and belongings”, he said in the message.

بیش از ۱۴ میلیون ایرانی غیور تا این لحظه اعلام آمادگی کرده‌اند جان خود را برای دفاع از ایران فدا کنند. من نیز جان‌فدای ایران بوده‌ام، هستم و خواهم بود.#جان_فدا — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 7, 2026

Donald Trump’s 48-Hour Bombing Deadline Looms

The call for human shields comes in response to President Trump’s recent “8:00 PM deadline” (Washington time, Tuesday night) for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has warned that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at “each and every one” of Iran’s electric generating plants and bridges.

Trump stated on Monday that the goal would be to leave these facilities “burning, exploding, and never to be used again” within a four-hour window.

During a White House press briefing, Trump said, “The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.”

Trump also gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there’ll be “no bridges, no power plants” after that.

Trump Says Iran Has To Make A Deal

Trump said that this is a “critical period” and Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end.

“This is a critical period… They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days… They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens… A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o’clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages,” Trump said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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