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Home > World News > Mojtaba Khamenei Big Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘Unconscious’, Incapacitated And Unable To Lead – Intel Leak Reveals He Is Being Treated In Qom

Mojtaba Khamenei Big Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘Unconscious’, Incapacitated And Unable To Lead – Intel Leak Reveals He Is Being Treated In Qom

Fresh intelligence reports have raised serious concerns about the health of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Reports claim the 56-year-old leader is unconscious and unable to carry out state duties while being treated in Qom.

Reports claim Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious in Qom. Photos: Gemini, X.
Reports claim Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious in Qom. Photos: Gemini, X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 7, 2026 10:52:52 IST

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Mojtaba Khamenei Big Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘Unconscious’, Incapacitated And Unable To Lead – Intel Leak Reveals He Is Being Treated In Qom

New reports have emerged about the health conditions of  Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. According to reports quoting new intelligence assessments, he is currently unconscious and unable to perform his duties. The report has raised questions about who is currently leading the country and military operations against the US.

Mojtaba Khamenei Is Incapacitated, New Reports Claim

A Daily Mail report citing iplomatic memo based on American and Israeli intelligence reveals that Mojtaba is being treated for a “severe” medical condition in the religious city of Qom. The report adds that the 56-year-old leader is not capable of participating in state affairs and leading the country.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Doomsday Warning To Iran: ‘Entire Country Could Be Wiped Out In One Night’ – Nuclear Or Graphite Bomb Strike?

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“Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime,” the report based on intelligence assessments claims. 

Since Mojtaba was chosen as the new Supreme Leader of the country, he has not appeared in public. He was installed as the supreme leader after the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the first day of the war.

Minor Injury Or Seriously Ill, Unconscious: Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update

Earlier, Iranian authorities had said Mojtaba Khamenei suffered only a “minor” leg injury in the strike that killed his father. The attack also claimed the lives of his mother, wife, and one of his sons.

However, officials never clarified why he has remained absent from public view since taking over leadership.

The diplomatic memo, cited by UK media including The Times, suggests his condition may be significantly more serious than previously acknowledged.

It remains unclear whether Mojtaba Khamenei has been unconscious since the first day of the war or if he suffered additional injuries later.

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Location Revealed for the First Time

Besides the health update, the memo also reveals the location of the supreme leader for the first time since the war started.

Reports quoting Intelligence agencies in the United States and Israel claim that Mojtaba is believed to be treated in Qom, a city regarded as the religious capital of Iran.

The intelligence note also claims that the body of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is currently in Qom, where preparations for burial are underway.

Mojtaba has made limited statements since assuming power. Only two statements have come from his office, read by TV presenters on state television. He has made some posts on his X handle also.

A video showing Mojtaba entering a war room went viral on Monday. In the video, he was seen studying a map of an Israeli nuclear power plant. However, fact-checkers later claimed that the video was AI-generated.

When Will Iran Hold Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral?

According to the memo, Iran is preparing to construct a large mausoleum for the dead body of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The mausoleum is reportedly designed to accommodate “more than one grave,” suggesting that other family members could be buried alongside the late Supreme Leader.

Iran has postponed the state funeral for Ali Khamenei for over a month now, with authorities citing “anticipation of unprecedented turnout” as the reason for the delay.

Also Read: Iran’s Big Move After Donald Trump’s Bombing Threat: Tehran Calls People To Form ‘Human Chains’ Around Power Plants Before 48-Hour Attack Deadline

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Tags: home-hero-pos-1iranIran US Wariran us war newsmojtaba khameneiMojtaba Khamenei healthmojtaba khamenei newsWorld news

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Mojtaba Khamenei Big Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘Unconscious’, Incapacitated And Unable To Lead – Intel Leak Reveals He Is Being Treated In Qom

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Mojtaba Khamenei Big Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘Unconscious’, Incapacitated And Unable To Lead – Intel Leak Reveals He Is Being Treated In Qom
Mojtaba Khamenei Big Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘Unconscious’, Incapacitated And Unable To Lead – Intel Leak Reveals He Is Being Treated In Qom
Mojtaba Khamenei Big Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘Unconscious’, Incapacitated And Unable To Lead – Intel Leak Reveals He Is Being Treated In Qom
Mojtaba Khamenei Big Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘Unconscious’, Incapacitated And Unable To Lead – Intel Leak Reveals He Is Being Treated In Qom

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