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Home > Sports News > RR vs MI Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Sandeep Sharma vs Rohit Sharma Headline Key Battles

RR vs MI Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Sandeep Sharma vs Rohit Sharma Headline Key Battles

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Tuesday. The Royals start as the favourites who will be coming into this game on the back of two stunning wins.

RR vs MI. (Photo Credits: X)
RR vs MI. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 7, 2026 14:41:28 IST

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RR vs MI Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Sandeep Sharma vs Rohit Sharma Headline Key Battles

The Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 in Guwahati on Tuesday (April 7). The Royals kickstarted their campaign with a couple of wins and are now sitting at number three spot in the points table. The Riyan Parag-led side has four points and two wins from two matches under their belt. 

Mumbai Indians on the other side, have played two matches having won one and suffering a defeat in the other. In two matches, MI have two points in the kitty. The side was without their regular skipper Hardik Pandya who had missed the previous game as he was unwell and Suryakumar Yadav led the side in his absence. 

As per reports, Pandya is likely to return in the Playing XI for this match against the Royals. If the captain is back in the XI then, pacer Trent Boult might also be called back. 

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RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 13
Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The average score at the venue in the Indian Premier League has been 167 with the teams who have batted first clinching a win thrice. Chasing teams have won as many IPL games at the venue as teams batting first, so, the toss advantage isn’t really there. But the chances of some interruptions due to showers might be there which the captain who wins the toss will have to take into consideration. 

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur

Impact Player: Mayank Markande

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma 

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Key Player Battles to Watch

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shimron Hetmyer: The Indian pacer has dismissed the aggressive West Indies batter six times. Hetmyer has faced only 23 balls against Bumrah in the format. The fast bowler has only conceded 17 runs. 

Sandeep Sharma vs MI Batters: Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Rohit Sharma five times and Suryakumar Yadav four times in T20s, conceding only 71 runs against the duo in 76 balls.

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Who Will Win?

Rajasthan Royals would start as favourites at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The Riyan Parag-led side has started off the IPL 2026 campaign on a positive note winning the first two matches and will look to continue momentum. The Mumbai Indians on the other side, will look to get back on track. 

Also Read: RR vs MI IPL 2026 | No Hardik Pandya? Mumbai Indians Set to Make Big Changes After DC Loss — Check Predicted Playing XI vs Rajasthan Royals

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Tags: hardik pandyaIPL 2026Riyan ParagRR vs MI

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RR vs MI Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Sandeep Sharma vs Rohit Sharma Headline Key Battles
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RR vs MI Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Sandeep Sharma vs Rohit Sharma Headline Key Battles
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