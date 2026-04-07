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Home > Elections > Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy

Assam Police searched Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi home amid the continuing issue surrounding Congress's allegations that the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had three passports.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy (Photo: ANI)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 7, 2026 13:19:21 IST

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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy

In the midst of the ongoing passport dispute, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that Congressman Pawan Khera “ran away” to Hyderabad from New Delhi after Assam Police searched his home in the nation’s capital.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ 

In an interview with ANI, Chief Minister Sarma stated that he learned about the development through the media and that the legal system will handle the situation. “Yesterday, he fled Guwahati. I learned via the media that although the police visited his Delhi home, he fled to Hyderabad. “The law will follow its own path,” stated Chief Minister Sarma. Assam Police searched Congress leader Pawan Khera’s Delhi home amid the continuing issue surrounding Congress’s allegations that the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had three passports. The searches came after Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, filed a formal complaint on Monday.

What Did Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Say?

Earlier on Monday, CM Sarma promised to take “stringent action” against Pawan Khera during a news conference in Guwahati. “Pawan Khera, the leader of the Congress, will face severe consequences from me. Simply give it a few days. In the elections, we’ll secure at least 100 seats.” Sarma remarked. CM Sarma further refuted the accusations made by Congress, asserting that the property records that were used to connect his family to Dubai homes were pilfered from the document-sharing website Scribd. Reiterating his accusations of Pakistani connections in the ongoing passport dispute involving Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over charges pertaining to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, he said that the Congress is “finished” in the state.

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“In Assam, Congress is over. Take a peek at yesterday’s “Satta Bazar” rate. Following this accusation, the NDA’s seats increased to 99. It was 94 for NDA in the morning. It reached 99 at night. Just a heads up, there will be more folks at my meeting today. In the same manner, Congress had ensnared VP Singh’s son, Sarma claimed. The Chief Minister intensified his assault by interrogating Congressmen Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera regarding purported foreign connections. “Why did you ask a Pakistani social media organization for assistance? We will go to court over whatever that has been made about us, but my accusation is the reason Pakistan is supporting Gaurav Gogoi,” he stated.

What Is The Passport Controversy About?

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Monday that she had filed a formal complaint (FIR) on the accusations made by the Congress, accusing the opposition party of being frustrated and attempting to “set up a playbook”.Riniki Bhuyan Sharma stated that accusations cannot be handled “a lenient manner” and that “let justice prevail” in an interview with ANI. Pawan Khera, the chairperson of the Congress Media Department, made the accusations during a press conference on Sunday. The Assembly elections in Assam are slated for April 9. Vote counting is scheduled for May 4 and campaigning ends this evening. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

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Tags: Assam Assembly Election 2026Assembly Elections 2026home-hero-pos-4Pawan KheraPawan Khera Assam CMPawan Khera Assam PolicePawan Khera CongressPawan Khera Delhi housePawan Khera Himanta Biswa Sarma

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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy

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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy

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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy

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