Who Is Disha Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Faces Heartbreak As Her Father, Bhim Vakani, Passes Away; Fans Mourn

Disha Vakani is an esteemed Indian actress who achieved legendary status because of her exceptional ability to perform comedy and her unique method of playing characters in television shows.

She began her career in the performing arts after her birth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on August 17, 1978, because her father, Bhim Vakani, became famous for his work in Gujarati theatre.

Her first experience in Bollywood came through minor roles in major films, which included Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar, but her breakthrough performance came when she played Daya Jethalal Gada in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Her performance as the innocent and energetic matriarch who loved Garba became a cultural sensation, which made her known throughout India for almost ten years.

Iconic Television Legacy and Character Influence

Dayaben became an essential element of Indian pop culture through her portrayal which was characterized by Vakani’s unique high-pitched vocal delivery and her use of the “Tapu Ke Papa” catchphrase. Her performance combined physical comedy with facial expressions to demonstrate her profound knowledge of Gujarati cultural elements that she used to create her character.

She became one of the Hindi general entertainment channel actresses who earned the highest salary after winning multiple Indian Television Academy Awards during her 2008-2017 show run. The duo’s on-screen relationship between her and Dilip Joshi established a benchmark for television partnerships that still attracts viewers to their reruns today.

Personal Transitions and Current Professional Hiatus

The public saw her professional career starting after she gave birth to her first child with her husband, Mayur Padia, who works as a chartered accountant.

Since then, her work life has necessitated her to remain out of the public eye, as she has taken on family responsibilities and raised her two children. Her latest public appearance occurred at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai, where she requested blessings while keeping a low profile.

Her uncommon public appearances together with her emotional meetings with former coworkers such as producer Asit Kumarr Modi create strong rumors about her potential return to work. She has dedicated her efforts to parenting her two children, who include a daughter born in 2017 and a son born in 2022, despite the ongoing rumors.



She keeps a low public profile because she only goes to family events and religious occasions, which she has done since 2026. The media and television producers have continued to guess about her potential return to acting since she became inactive in public view.

The recent passing of her father in April 2026 further marked a somber chapter in her personal life because she continues to stay away from the rigorous demands of daily soap schedules to maintain her role as a dedicated parent.

Also Read: Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away