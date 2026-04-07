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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away

Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away

Bhim Vakani, renowned Gujarati theatre actor and father of Disha Vakani, passes away. Know his life, career, films like Lagaan, and lasting legacy in Indian entertainment.

Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 7, 2026 13:53:09 IST

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Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away

Veteran theatre and film actor Bhim Vakani, widely known as the father of popular television actress Disha Vakani, has passed away, leaving the entertainment industry in mourning. A respected name in Gujarati theatre and Indian cinema, Vakani’s demise marks the end of a remarkable artistic journey that spanned decades.

Bhim Vakani Passes Away, Industry Mourns Loss

Bhim Vakani exact cause of death has not been officially disclosed, the news has deeply saddened fans and members of the entertainment fraternity.

The confirmation came from Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who shared an emotional tribute remembering Vakani as a close family friend.

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He described Bhim Vakani as not just an accomplished actor but also a painter and director who played a key role in shaping his daughter’s career.

A Legacy Rooted in Gujarati Theatre

Bhim Vakani was a prominent figure in Gujarati theatre where he earned admiration for his powerful stage presence and versatility. Theatre remained his core passion throughout his life and his contribution significantly influenced aspiring artists in regional performing arts. His dedication to storytelling and performance helped him build a respected identity beyond mainstream cinema.

Film and Television Career Highlights

Apart from theatre, Bhim Vakani appeared in several notable Bollywood films, often in supporting roles. His filmography includes acclaimed projects such as Lagaan, Swades, Lajja, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. He also made a special appearance alongside his daughter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which made their on-screen association memorable for fans.

A Guiding Force in Disha Vakani’s Career

For Disha Vakani, best known as Dayaben, Bhim Vakani was more than just a father. He was a mentor who introduced her to acting at a young age and guided her early steps in theatre. Following his path, she built a successful career in television and became one of the most loved faces on Indian TV.

Emotional Tributes Pour In

As news of his demise spreads, fans and industry colleagues have been expressing their condolences. Many remembered him as a humble and talented artist whose work left a lasting impression. His passing is being seen as a significant loss to Gujarati theatre and Indian entertainment as a whole.

Final Rites and Family Legacy

Reports suggest that Bhim Vakani’s last rites will be held in Ahmedabad. He is survived by his family, including Disha Vakani and actor Mayur Vakani, both of whom have carried forward the family’s artistic legacy.

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Tags: Asit Kumarr Modi statementBhim Vakani ageBhim Vakani biographyBhim Vakani deathBhim Vakani filmsBhim Vakani legacyBhim Vakani passes awayDisha Vakani father deathDisha Vakani newsGujarati theatre actor Bhim VakaniIndian theatre actor deathLagaan actor Bhim VakaniTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor newsTMKOC newswho was Bhim Vakani

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Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away

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Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away
Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away
Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away
Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away

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