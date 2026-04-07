“This Is Not What We Sold”: Lalit Modi Slams BCCI Over ₹2,400 Crore IPL ‘Loss’

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has made a massive claim that the BCCI and IPL franchises could miss out on nearly INR 2400 Cr each season after the tweak in the home-and-away format. In the present scenario, there are 74 matches despite having two more teams.

Under a full home-and-away format, where each team plays every other team twice in the league stage, the total number of matches would rise to 94.

The scheduling constraints have forced the BCCI to cut down to the present format. “(For) every game, the BCCI gets 50 per cent, and the remaining 50 per cent is distributed to teams. So, teams are now losing out on 20 games. It is by contractual obligation for the fees that they’re paying to provide them home and away,” Modi told Sportstar.

“The home and away is where the value is. If you don’t have time in your calendar, don’t increase the number of teams. Simple as that. That’s not what we sold. Has everybody signed off on it? I guarantee not,” he added.

He further explained how the tweak would force each IPL franchise to miss out on nearly INR 120 Cr in revenue each season.

“If there were 94 matches today on a home and away basis – Rs 118 crore a game – it’s Rs 2,400 crore, just the media rights. That’s Rs 2,400 crores extra that’s coming to the BCCI,” he claimed. “Out of this, Rs 1,200 crores would have gone to the 10 teams, each team would have got 120 crores, and the team value should have automatically been higher.”

He also added that ODIs should be dumped while Test cricket would always stay.

“Test cricket should always stay; we should dump the ODIs and keep the T20s. Kerry Packer did a great job in reviving the one-dayers, and I salute him, but the time is over for ODIs. Test cricket should move to the day-night format. But I see absolutely no threat to the IPL from any other leagues,” he said.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has already started and the fans have already witnessed some high-voltage clashes. Punjab Kings are presently sitting at the top of the table with five points while Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are yet to open the account.

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