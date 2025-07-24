6 Must-Watch Fashion-Oriented Series That Are a Treat for Every Style and Drama Lover
Discover six standout fashion-oriented series that blend cutting-edge style with irresistible drama. These shows not only deliver high-stakes plotlines but also serve up endless inspiration for every fashion enthusiast.
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
With stunning Parisian backdrops, and over-the-top outfits, this show blends a little fashion, a little flirty drama, and a whole lot of career conundrums, for an effortless stylish guilty pleasure that will be worth the binge.
The Bold Type (Amazon Prime)
Based on Cosmopolitan Magazine, The Bold Type covers everything from fashion journalism, to friendship and feminism, with a strong sense of empowerment, stunning outfits you wish were in your closet, and a list of a million stories to be inspired by.
Gossip Girl (HBO Max)
The original or the reboot, Gossip Girl delivers the Upper East Coast Ivy League lifestyle packed with fashion, drama and privilege. Stories filled to the brim with tons of drama and fashion that changed how we all thought about getting dressed.
Next in Fashion (Netflix)
With hosts Tan France and Gigi Hadid, this design competition features talented emerging designers, jaw dropping runway representations, and just enough reality TV typical fashion industry running around behind the scenes.
Sex and the City (JioCinema/Prime)
A go-to choice for all fashion lovers, and Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe alone is worth the price of admission. It's all New York City, friendships, and iconic fashion.
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Yes, the houses are sumptuous luxury Real Estate. but the fashion drama is the anticipation! All episodes offer delicious outfits with fabulous designer bags, high heels and fierce office rivalry.
Disclaimer
These series are recommended for entertainment and fashion inspiration only. Fashion depicted may not reflect real-life accessibility or affordability, and styles vary by personal taste. Viewer discretion is advised for mature content. For professional fashion guidance or career advice, consult experts within the industry.