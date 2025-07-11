7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup
Ever wondered why coffee perks you up, whether it dehydrates you, or what makes espresso different? Here are 7 common coffee questions answered in simple terms, busting myths and explaining the science behind your favorite brew.
Why does coffee wake you up?
Caffeine blocks adenosine, a chemical that makes you feel sleepy, and stimulates your central nervous system. This boosts alertness, mood, and concentration. That’s why your morning cup feels like a brain switch!
Is coffee bad for your heart?
Moderate coffee intake (3–4 cups daily) is generally safe and might even lower heart disease risk. However, excess caffeine can raise heart rate or blood pressure in some people. It’s all about balance and individual tolerance.
Why do some coffees taste sour or fruity?
That tang comes from natural acids in the bean, often enhanced by lighter roasting. Coffees from Africa, for example, tend to have bright, fruity notes. It’s a sign of quality and specific growing conditions, not spoilage.
Does coffee dehydrate you?
Not really! While caffeine is mildly diuretic, the water in your coffee more than makes up for it. Regular coffee drinkers build a tolerance, so normal consumption doesn’t cause dehydration.
What’s the difference between espresso and regular coffee?
Espresso is brewed by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee under pressure, creating a rich, concentrated shot. Drip or French press coffee uses gravity or immersion, producing a milder cup. Same beans, different style!
Why does coffee sometimes upset your stomach?
Coffee’s acidity and natural oils can irritate sensitive stomachs or trigger acid reflux. Dark roasts and cold brews are often gentler, so experimenting with type and brewing method might help.
Does decaf still have caffeine?
Yes, but very little about 2–5 mg per cup versus 80–100 mg in regular coffee. Enough to avoid jitters while still letting you enjoy the aroma and ritual. Perfect for late-night sipping.
This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical or dietary advice. Individual health needs vary always consult a qualified professional regarding your caffeine intake or any dietary concerns.