LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup

7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup

Ever wondered why coffee perks you up, whether it dehydrates you, or what makes espresso different? Here are 7 common coffee questions answered in simple terms, busting myths and explaining the science behind your favorite brew.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup - Gallery Image
1/7

Why does coffee wake you up?

Caffeine blocks adenosine, a chemical that makes you feel sleepy, and stimulates your central nervous system. This boosts alertness, mood, and concentration. That’s why your morning cup feels like a brain switch!

7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup - Gallery Image
2/7

Is coffee bad for your heart?

Moderate coffee intake (3–4 cups daily) is generally safe and might even lower heart disease risk. However, excess caffeine can raise heart rate or blood pressure in some people. It’s all about balance and individual tolerance.

7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup - Gallery Image
3/7

Why do some coffees taste sour or fruity?

That tang comes from natural acids in the bean, often enhanced by lighter roasting. Coffees from Africa, for example, tend to have bright, fruity notes. It’s a sign of quality and specific growing conditions, not spoilage.

7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup - Gallery Image
4/7

Does coffee dehydrate you?

Not really! While caffeine is mildly diuretic, the water in your coffee more than makes up for it. Regular coffee drinkers build a tolerance, so normal consumption doesn’t cause dehydration.

7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup - Gallery Image
5/7

What’s the difference between espresso and regular coffee?

Espresso is brewed by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee under pressure, creating a rich, concentrated shot. Drip or French press coffee uses gravity or immersion, producing a milder cup. Same beans, different style!

7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup - Gallery Image
6/7

Why does coffee sometimes upset your stomach?

Coffee’s acidity and natural oils can irritate sensitive stomachs or trigger acid reflux. Dark roasts and cold brews are often gentler, so experimenting with type and brewing method might help.

7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup - Gallery Image
7/7

Does decaf still have caffeine?

Yes, but very little about 2–5 mg per cup versus 80–100 mg in regular coffee. Enough to avoid jitters while still letting you enjoy the aroma and ritual. Perfect for late-night sipping.
This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical or dietary advice. Individual health needs vary always consult a qualified professional regarding your caffeine intake or any dietary concerns.

7 Coffee Questions Answered: What You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Your Daily Cup - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?