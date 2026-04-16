From Amir Hamza To Masood Azhar: These India’s Most-Wanted Terrorists Were Targeted in Pakistan by ‘Unknown Gunmen’?

Amir Hamza, one of the founders of Lashkar-e-Taiba got shot by people in Lahore. Is now very sick. Reports say that the people who did this started shooting at him outside a news channel office in Lahore. He got hurt badly and was quickly taken to a hospital. Doctors say that Amir Hamzas condition is very serious. A police official from Lahore said that police responded to the shooting incident at the vehicle of the Chairman of Tehreek-eHurmat-e-Rasool Pakistan at Hamdard Chowk. The official said that everyone in the vehicle is safe. The police are now searching for the people who did this to catch and arrest them.

Who Is Amir Hamza? Is Amir Hamza Dead or Alive?

Amir Hamza started Lashkar-e-Taiba with Hafiz Saeed.He has been linked to activities, including attacks in India. Amir Hamza was also part of the fighters. He is known for his talks and writings. He used to be the editor of Lashkar-e-Taibas publication. Amir Hamza wrote books, one of them being Qafila Da’wat aur Shahadat, in 2002. The United States Treasury Department says Lashkar-e-Taiba is a group. They also say that Amir Hamza is a terrorist. Lashkar-e-Taiba is a group. Amir Hamza co-founded Lashkar-e-Taiba and linked to activities. He was also part of the fighters. He used to write books. Was a speaker and writer.Mysterious Killings of Terror Commanders Rise in Pakistan and PoK

Over the three to four years more than a dozen terrorist commanders linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen have been killed by unknown attackers in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Before the attack on Amir Hamza Mohammad Tahir Anwar, the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar was also found dead.

How Zia-ur-Rehman Nadeem or Abu Qatal Killed by Unknown Gunmen?

In March 2024 Zia-ur-Rehman, also known as Nadeem or Abu Qatal a top LeT commander wanted by agencies was shot dead by unknown gunmen. He was believed to be the mastermind behind the Reasi bus attack.

Such incidents increased in 2023, when least seven terrorists were killed.

How Top Khalistan Operative Paramjit Singh Panjwar Shot Dead in Lahore Paramjit Singh Panjwar, one of India’s wanted terrorists and the chief of the Khalistan Commando Force was shot dead by unknown gunmen while he was out for a morning walk in Lahore.

How JeM, LeT Operatives Shahid Latif Killed in Separate Incidents?

On October 10 2023 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Shahid Latif, who was involved in the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack was shot dead inside a mosque in Sialkot’s Daska area.

Then, a month later on November 7 Khwaja Shahid, another Lashkar-e-Taiba operative linked to the 2018 Sunjuwan Army camp attack was found dead.

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