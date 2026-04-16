Huawei Pura X Max To Debut Soon: Large Dual Displays, Kirin Chipset, And Wide Design—Check All Details And Launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Huawei is gearing up for launch of a book-style, wide foldable smartphone in Chinese market, the Pura X Max. The company has officially announced that the device will be unveil on 20th April 2026 alongside the Huawei Pura 90 and Pura 90 Pro Max. Prior to the official launch the company has started teasing the smartphone online, where it appears in a narrow foldable design with a horizontal, pill-shaped camera module on the rear panel. While Apple is also gearing up for launch of its first foldable smartphone and Samsung is all-set to launch Galaxy Z Flip 8 which is likely to debut around July this year.

Huawei’s early launch could give it a head start in the evolving foldable phone segment.

Huawei Pura X Max design, specifications and features

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a triple camera setup and a textured rear panel design inspired by last year’s Pura X. The handset carries a punch-hole camera on both the inner and outer display and has a flat frame. Early visuals also suggest a minimal display of crease, although complete details of the device will be revealed at launch.

The company has not revealed the complete specifications; leaks indicate that the handset will feature a 7.69-inch internal display with WQHD+ resolution, along with a 5.5-inch cover screen. The device is likely to be powered by the Kirin 9030 chipset.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already started pre-booking for the upcoming foldable. The device is listed in multiple configurations consisting of 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and a collector’s editions offering 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage and 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The device will be launched in four colour options: Blue, White, Orange, and Black colour options. However, pricing and global launch timeline have not been revealed yet. Huawei Pura X details

For context, the Huawei Pura X was launched in China. It features a foldable LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits along with a secondary cover display of 3.5-inch. the handset is powered by the Kirin 9020 chipset coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. In terms of optics, it offers a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 40MP ultra-wide sensor while the front panel features a 10.7MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a 4,720mAh batter and supported by 66W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging as well as reverse charging support.

All the details regarding the foldable smartphone and other devices which are launching along Pura X Max will reveal during the launch event schedule for 20th April. Also Read: Motorola Razr 70 Series To Debut Soon: Dual OLED Display, Dual Battery, And Flagship Processor, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

