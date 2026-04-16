MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 24 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians will be up against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 16). The two sides were involved in a high-voltage drama the last time they met each other. Over 400 runs were scored with bowlers facing a hard time. In this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Mi have just one win four matches while Punjab Kings are yet to lose a game. They have won three while one has been a wash out.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: What is the Head-to-Head Record?

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have played against each other in 34 matches where MI have clinched victory in 17 while PBKS have also won 17. The team that wins today will take the lead.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium continues to live up to its reputation as a true batting paradise. In the 2026 season so far, all four innings played at the venue have seen teams cross the 220-run mark, highlighting just how favorable the conditions are for batters.

With a lightning-fast outfield and relatively short boundaries, bowlers have found it extremely difficult to contain runs, let alone defend totals. As a result, the toss is likely to play a key role. The captain winning it will almost certainly opt to bowl first, as the evening dew makes conditions even tougher for bowlers and significantly easier for teams chasing under lights.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians predicted XI: Ryan Rickleton, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Sub: Ashwani Kumar

Punjab Kings predicted XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis,

Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicket-keepers: Ryan Rickelton, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cooper Connolly, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Jasprit Burmah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain First-Choice: Prabhsimran Singh || Captain Second-Choice: Priyansh Arya

Vice-Captain First-Choice: Suryakumar Yadav || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Sherfane

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT

