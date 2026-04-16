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Home > World News > Iran Issues Stark Warning to US: ‘Our Missiles Locked on Warships, We Will Sink Them All,’ Khamenei’s Advisor Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Iran Issues Stark Warning to US: ‘Our Missiles Locked on Warships, We Will Sink Them All,’ Khamenei’s Advisor Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Iran’s Supreme Leader’s adviser Mohsen Rezaei has issued a strong warning against any US naval blockade, saying Iran’s military is ready to respond if threatened. He claimed Iran could counter US actions and warned that its forces are prepared for confrontation.

Iran Issues Stark Warning to US. Photo:ANI
Iran Issues Stark Warning to US. Photo:ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 16, 2026 16:00:30 IST

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Iran Issues Stark Warning to US: ‘Our Missiles Locked on Warships, We Will Sink Them All,’ Khamenei’s Advisor Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Military adviser of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mohsen Rezaei, issued a sharp warning against any US naval blockade efforts targeting Iran, stating the military of the Islamic Republic was ready if directly threatened by US naval assets, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, citing a televised interview, Rezaei said, “Pressure must increase. Our launchers are now locked on the warships, and we will sink them all.”

Referring to US efforts to impose a naval blockade on Iran, Rezaei claimed the move would fail, asserting that Iran could counter such actions.

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“Just as the United States suffered a historic defeat in trying to open the Strait of Hormuz, it is also doomed to fail in the naval blockade,” he added, as quoted by Press TV.

He further stated that Iran’s armed forces would not allow any success of a US-led blockade and claimed that Tehran possessed “major untapped leverage” to respond.

This comes amid an announcement by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday that a comprehensive blockade of Iran’s ports has been successfully implemented, with US forces asserting maritime dominance across key regional waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said that within 36 hours of the operation’s launch, US forces had effectively halted all maritime trade entering and leaving Iran.

Rezaei also alleged that Washington, in coordination with Israel, had previously pursued military plans against Iran, including an alleged attempt to deploy paratroopers in Isfahan to seize uranium materials–claims that could not be independently verified, Press TV reported.

He further said that Iran believed extending any ceasefire would not serve its interests unless broader conditions were met.

“Only when all agreements and our rights are fulfilled, and a resolution is submitted to the UN Security Council, will a ceasefire be meaningful,” he said, as quoted by Press TV.

The Iranian official also cited what he described as “moral and humanitarian” considerations as a reason for Iran agreeing to a temporary ceasefire.

On the possibility of future talks with the United States, Rezaei stressed caution and precision in any negotiations.

“We must be sensitive to every single word,” he said, as quoted by Press TV. 

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Who Is Amir Hamza? LeT Co-Founder Shot By Unidentified Gunmen Outside News Channel Office In Lahore; Condition Extremely Critical 

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Tags: CENTCOM blockade IranIran military warningIran naval blockadeIran US latest newsIran US tensionsMiddle East tensionsMohsen Rezaei warningstrait of hormuz crisisUS Navy Iran newsus-iran conflict

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Iran Issues Stark Warning to US: ‘Our Missiles Locked on Warships, We Will Sink Them All,’ Khamenei’s Advisor Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

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Iran Issues Stark Warning to US: ‘Our Missiles Locked on Warships, We Will Sink Them All,’ Khamenei’s Advisor Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

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Iran Issues Stark Warning to US: ‘Our Missiles Locked on Warships, We Will Sink Them All,’ Khamenei’s Advisor Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Iran Issues Stark Warning to US: ‘Our Missiles Locked on Warships, We Will Sink Them All,’ Khamenei’s Advisor Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Iran Issues Stark Warning to US: ‘Our Missiles Locked on Warships, We Will Sink Them All,’ Khamenei’s Advisor Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Iran Issues Stark Warning to US: ‘Our Missiles Locked on Warships, We Will Sink Them All,’ Khamenei’s Advisor Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

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