Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know

Heatwave Alert in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: This summer is coming with a bang, and early signs are indicating it could be one of the toughest in the last few years. A potent heatwave is making its way across several parts of India, taking temperatures to a steep rise even in mid-April. While the month started off on fairly chill notes, with western disturbances bringing rains and cooler winds, it’s now turned into an ominous rise in temperature. With dry weather, increasing temperatures and clear skies, conditions are looking ripe for a heatwave to continue. As per the India Meteorological Department, temperatures are forecasted to rise steadily over the next two to three weeks, indicating an intense summer is ahead.

Which parts of India will be most affected by the heatwave?

According to the meteorologists, central and eastern India will be hardest hit by the heatwave. The India Meteorological Department has issued heatwave alerts for several parts of the country from mid-April, with states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of Maharashtra anticipated to face extreme heat.

Nagpur, Bhopal, Amravati and Bhubaneswar could experience temperatures of up to 42°C-45°C. Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also expected to see temperatures rise to 43°C.

Heatwaves are expected to continue for a few more days in Vidarbha, Marathwada and interior regions, posing a risk of heat stress and public health.

How are Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru faring?

Heatwave has already pushed temperatures to above 40°C in some parts of New Delhi. The Ridge station saw 40.7°C, while Safdarjung remained close to 39.2°C, well above normal. Across the next few days, maximum temperatures are expected to oscillate around the 40°C-41°C mark, with hot nights leaving little respite. AQI levels have also deteriorated, slipping into the ‘poor’ range.

Heatwave in Mumbai brings a new twist- humidity. While temperatures can be expected to range between 34°C and 36°C, it is the high levels of moisture that are making conditions unbearable, especially during afternoons. Even the coastal belt is expected to remain sticky and hot, with little respite even during the evenings.

Even Bengaluru is seeing a steady rise in temperature

While not as high as it is in the north and centre of India, Bengaluru is likely to hit highs of 36C, and the humidity and cloud cover will only add to the discomfort.

Why Is the Heat Increasing So Quickly This Year?

The reasons for the sudden rise in temperature are complex, says a team of meteorologists. They say there is no rain, clear skies and the presence of anti-cyclonic circulation systems trapping heat over large swaths of land. They also say climate change is playing a role, making heatwaves arrive earlier, last longer and be more intense.

The India Meteorological Department has already predicted above-normal heatwave days from April to June across eastern, central and northwestern India, raising fears that 2026 could match or even exceed the extreme summer of 2024.

7 Day Weather Forecast for New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

A consistent record high for the next 7 days in New Delhi

Apr 16–18: 40–42°C, clear to partly cloudy skies

Apr 19–20: Around 39–41°C, some cloud cover

Apr 21–22: Temperatures rise again close to 42°C

In Mumbai the next week will be

Apr 16–17: Hot and humid, 34–36°C

Apr 18–22: Slight stabilisation or a marginal dip due to the sea breeze, but humidity levels will remain high

In Bengaluru

Apr 16–22: Daytime temperatures around 36°C

Partly cloudy to sunny skies

High UV index that will continue to increase daytime exposure risk

What Should People Be Cautious About During This Heatwave?

Citizens are being warned to take the heatwave seriously. Don’t go out during the midday hours (between 12 PM to 4 PM), keep yourself hydrated and wear comfortable clothes. Children, the elderly and outdoor workers are particularly susceptible to heat-related conditions such as dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke.

Is the Heatwave Just the Start of a Longer, Sweeter Summer?

Everything suggests that this is just the start of a longer and hotter summer. With predictions forecasting high temperatures and little rainfall, India is set for a long and possibly grueling summer season. As cities across the country prepare themselves for the heatwave, staying updated and prepared is going to be key in the coming weeks.

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