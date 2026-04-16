Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian mariner delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy entertainment bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Indian mariner delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy entertainment bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Indian mariner delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy entertainment bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Indian mariner delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy entertainment bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian mariner delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy entertainment bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Indian mariner delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy entertainment bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Indian mariner delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy entertainment bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Indian mariner delhi Temperature Corporate jihad Amir Hamza donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy entertainment bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know

Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know

Heatwave alert India: Heatwave grips India as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru face rising temperatures; IMD warns of extreme heat and hotter days ahead.

A potent heatwave is making its way across several parts of India. (Photo: AI)
A potent heatwave is making its way across several parts of India. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 16, 2026 14:54:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know

Heatwave Alert in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: This summer is coming with a bang, and early signs are indicating it could be one of the toughest in the last few years. A potent heatwave is making its way across several parts of India, taking temperatures to a steep rise even in mid-April. While the month started off on fairly chill notes, with western disturbances bringing rains and cooler winds, it’s now turned into an ominous rise in temperature. With dry weather, increasing temperatures and clear skies, conditions are looking ripe for a heatwave to continue. As per the India Meteorological Department, temperatures are forecasted to rise steadily over the next two to three weeks, indicating an intense summer is ahead.

Which parts of India will be most affected by the heatwave?

According to the meteorologists, central and eastern India will be hardest hit by the heatwave. The India Meteorological Department has issued heatwave alerts for several parts of the country from mid-April, with states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of Maharashtra anticipated to face extreme heat.

Nagpur, Bhopal, Amravati and Bhubaneswar could experience temperatures of up to 42°C-45°C. Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also expected to see temperatures rise to 43°C.

You Might Be Interested In

Heatwaves are expected to continue for a few more days in Vidarbha, Marathwada and interior regions, posing a risk of heat stress and public health.

How are Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru faring?

Heatwave has already pushed temperatures to above 40°C in some parts of New Delhi. The Ridge station saw 40.7°C, while Safdarjung remained close to 39.2°C, well above normal. Across the next few days, maximum temperatures are expected to oscillate around the 40°C-41°C mark, with hot nights leaving little respite. AQI levels have also deteriorated, slipping into the ‘poor’ range.

Heatwave in Mumbai brings a new twist- humidity. While temperatures can be expected to range between 34°C and 36°C, it is the high levels of moisture that are making conditions unbearable, especially during afternoons. Even the coastal belt is expected to remain sticky and hot, with little respite even during the evenings.

Even Bengaluru is seeing a steady rise in temperature

While not as high as it is in the north and centre of India, Bengaluru is likely to hit highs of 36C, and the humidity and cloud cover will only add to the discomfort.

Why Is the Heat Increasing So Quickly This Year?

The reasons for the sudden rise in temperature are complex, says a team of meteorologists. They say there is no rain, clear skies and the presence of anti-cyclonic circulation systems trapping heat over large swaths of land. They also say climate change is playing a role, making heatwaves arrive earlier, last longer and be more intense.

The India Meteorological Department has already predicted above-normal heatwave days from April to June across eastern, central and northwestern India, raising fears that 2026 could match or even exceed the extreme summer of 2024.

7 Day Weather Forecast for New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

A consistent record high for the next 7 days in New Delhi

Apr 16–18: 40–42°C, clear to partly cloudy skies

Apr 19–20: Around 39–41°C, some cloud cover

Apr 21–22: Temperatures rise again close to 42°C

In Mumbai the next week will be

Apr 16–17: Hot and humid, 34–36°C

Apr 18–22: Slight stabilisation or a marginal dip due to the sea breeze, but humidity levels will remain high

In Bengaluru

Apr 16–22: Daytime temperatures around 36°C

Partly cloudy to sunny skies

High UV index that will continue to increase daytime exposure risk

What Should People Be Cautious About During This Heatwave?

Citizens are being warned to take the heatwave seriously. Don’t go out during the midday hours (between 12 PM to 4 PM), keep yourself hydrated and wear comfortable clothes. Children, the elderly and outdoor workers are particularly susceptible to heat-related conditions such as dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke.

Is the Heatwave Just the Start of a Longer, Sweeter Summer?

Everything suggests that this is just the start of a longer and hotter summer. With predictions forecasting high temperatures and little rainfall, India is set for a long and possibly grueling summer season. As cities across the country prepare themselves for the heatwave, staying updated and prepared is going to be key in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi TemperatureheatwaveHeatwave alertHeatwave alert Indiaheatwave indiahome-hero-pos-12Temperature

RELATED News

Who Is Jerin George? Indian Sailor Trapped In Iran Waters During Escalating Conflict, Family In Kerala Appeals For Immediate Rescue Efforts

‘Send Your Wife To Me…’ TCS Nashik Row Escalates After Employee Reveals Team Leader Made Personal Remarks Amid ‘Corporate Jihad’ Claim

IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents

“Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity

No Bindi, Tilak, But Hijab Allowed? Lenskart Under Fire Over Grooming Policy, Founder Peyush Bansal Admits Lapses, Says, ‘We Apologise…’

LATEST NEWS

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Her Equation With Chirag Paswan: ‘We Would Have Kids By Now If…’

KVS Second Lottery Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Lottery Result, Merit List, and Selection Process

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? Preview, H2H Record, Last Meeting, Predicted Playing XIs

Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know

JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

Who Is Anand Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Son To Inherit Rs 2500000000 Empire Of Legendary Singer

AI and Quantum Tech to Drive $56 Trillion Surge in Global Economy Over Next 5 Years: World Economic Forum

Motorola Razr 70 Series To Debut Soon: Dual OLED Display, Dual Battery, And Flagship Processor, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

IPL 2026: Who is Krish Bhagat? Mumbai Indians Announce Replacement For Atharva Ankolekar

UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations

Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know
Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know
Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know
Heatwave Alert: Extreme Heat Sweeps India As Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Brace For Soaring Temperatures- What You Should Know

QUICK LINKS