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Home > India News > IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents

IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents

IMD has issued an orange alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms across Himachal Pradesh as a western disturbance approaches. Rainfall is set to intensify, temperatures remain above normal, and multiple districts may see active weather until April 18.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Hailstorms in Himachal
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Hailstorms in Himachal

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 13:59:10 IST

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IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for hailstorms across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, signalling a sharp shift in weather conditions due to an incoming western disturbance. After a largely calm and dry spell, the state is now bracing for intensified activity, with authorities urging residents to stay cautious.

Western Disturbance Triggers Sudden Weather Shift

Speaking to ANI, Senior Scientist at IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said that weather conditions remained stable over the past 24 hours but are expected to change rapidly.
“During the last 24 hours, the weather remained mostly clear across Himachal Pradesh. However, from this evening, a weather system will start impacting the state,” Sharma said.

He added, “A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to approach Himachal Pradesh by late night today, which will impact several districts including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Shimla.”

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As per IMD forecasts, light rainfall could begin in isolated areas by evening, gradually intensifying overnight.
“Light rainfall may begin by evening, with increased activity during the night under the influence of the system,” he said.

The department has issued an orange alert specifically for hailstorm activity in districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla.
“An orange alert has been issued for hailstorm in Chamba, Kangra and Shimla districts,” Sharma said, adding, “There is a possibility of hailstorm along with thunderstorm activity in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts.”

Rainfall, Temperature Rise and Multi-Day Impact

The impact of this weather system is expected to become more widespread on April 17. According to IMD, districts including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur may witness light to moderate rainfall at isolated places, along with thunderstorm activity. Plains and mid-hill regions have also been placed under an orange alert for lightning and thunderstorms.

While the weather may begin to ease after April 18, cloudy skies and light rainfall are likely to persist in mid-hill districts like Kangra, Kullu and Mandi. Another spell of rain is anticipated between April 20 and 21, after which conditions are expected to improve and turn largely clear.

On the temperature front, Sharma noted a noticeable rise across the state.
“Temperatures have increased by around 1-2 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours and are currently 2-3 degrees above normal. Kangra recorded around 30 degrees Celsius, while Shimla recorded around 24 degrees Celsius. In districts like Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra, temperatures are hovering around 32 degrees Celsius,” he said.

He further added that temperatures are likely to climb even higher in the next 24 hours.
“Temperatures may rise by another 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, and no significant decrease is expected over the next 48 hours,” he said.

IMD data also highlights a significant rainfall surplus this month.
“Overall, the state has recorded around 65 per cent excess rainfall so far this April. Only Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur have received below-normal rainfall, while most other districts have recorded normal to above-normal precipitation,” Sharma said.

He pointed out that earlier western disturbance spells had already triggered hailstorms in vulnerable areas.
“Previous spells had brought hailstorm activity in areas like Kangra, Mandi, Palampur and parts of Shimla and Kullu, and similar conditions may recur due to the active system,” he said.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today (16th April 2026): Severe Heat Pushes Temperature Above 40°C, Heat Wave Warning Issued in Maharashtra, Dehradun, Haryana; Kolkata, Bihar Likely to See Rain

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Tags: hailstorm warningHimachal Pradesh weatherIMD Alert

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IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents

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IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents

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IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents
IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents
IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents
IMD Issues Orange Alert As Hailstorm Threatens Four Himachal Districts, Sudden Weather Twist Sparks Concern Among Residents

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