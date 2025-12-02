7 Countries Where Gold Is Cheaper Than India: Full List With Prices

Today Gold is more than a luxury ornament. It is an asset, an investment in today’s era. Several countries offer gold at prices lower than India because they maintain low taxes, fewer import duties, and efficient trading systems.

Dubai, Hong Kong, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, the United States and Singapore provide more affordable options for buyers, with 24K gold rates staying below Indian levels.

These markets also follow strict purity checks and transparent pricing, which help buyers trust their purchases. Many of these destinations act as global gold hubs, attracting investors and tourists who want better value. As gold prices rise in India, these seven countries continue to stand out for cheaper and reliable gold buying.