7 Tea Gardens in Assam So Beautiful, They’ll Brew Up Your Wanderlust in Just One Glimpse

Rolling green hills, misty mornings, and the aroma of fresh tea leaves. Assam’s tea gardens are a magical blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage. Let’s take a visual journey through 7 of the state’s most picturesque tea estates.
Halmari Tea Estate (Dibrugarh)
One of the most awarded tea estates in India, Halmari combines luxury with legacy. Spread over 374 hectares, it boasts picture-perfect symmetry, lush fields, and colonial bungalows. The estate’s vibrant green stretches are every photographer’s delight.
Monabarie Tea Estate (Sonitpur)
Monabarie isn’t just big, it’s breathtaking. Covering nearly 1,158 hectares, this estate is a sea of green that stretches beyond the eye. Its scenic tea rows, riverbanks, and towering trees create a serene, dreamlike escape into Assam’s heart.
Doomur Dullung Tea Estate (Jorhat)
Tucked away in Jorhat’s tea country, Doomur Dullung is known for its peaceful surroundings, heritage buildings, and crisp, clean air. It offers a beautiful mix of nature and history, making it a perfect getaway for tea and peace lovers alike.
Mangalam Tea Estate (Dibrugarh)
This uniquely planted estate is admired for its wide, straight rows of tea bushes and well-maintained paths. Mangalam is also famous for producing high-quality Orthodox tea, and its neatly landscaped beauty makes it a hidden gem.
Tocklai Tea Research Centre (Jorhat)
While technically a research institute, the Tocklai campus is home to experimental tea gardens that look straight out of a movie set. Walk through leafy lanes, explore tea science, and soak in some of the most peaceful views in Jorhat.
Mokalbari Tea Estate (Dibrugarh)
With a legacy dating back to the 19th century, Mokalbari is one of Assam’s finest estates. It’s surrounded by thick bamboo groves, tidy green rows, and colonial-era buildings. The blend of history and nature makes it irresistibly picturesque.
Hathikuli Tea Estate (Kaziranga)
Just outside Kaziranga National Park, Hathikuli is one of Assam’s largest organic tea estates. Wildlife sightings, misty fields, and an eco-friendly ethos make it a must-visit for sustainable travel lovers. Sip tea with a view of elephants? Yes, please!