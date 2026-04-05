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Home > World News > Strafford County On High Alert: Active Shooter Sparks Police Lockdown And Emergency Response Across New Hampshire

Strafford County On High Alert: Active Shooter Sparks Police Lockdown And Emergency Response Across New Hampshire

Police in Strafford County, NH, responded to an active shooter firing high-caliber weapons from a residence. SWAT, K9 units, and armored vehicles secured the area. Roads were closed, residents ordered indoors, and drones tracked the suspect as authorities ensured public safety.

Gunfire Near Lafayette Park Sparks Manhunt,
Gunfire Near Lafayette Park Sparks Manhunt,

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 5, 2026 02:38:40 IST

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Strafford County On High Alert: Active Shooter Sparks Police Lockdown And Emergency Response Across New Hampshire

Police officers went to investigate an active shooter situation that had been reported at a specific location in Strafford County, New Hampshire.

An armed man began shooting high-caliber weapons through the upper windows of a residence, which created a dangerous situation because he targeted both bystanders and incoming emergency responders.

The community experienced a peace disruption because of loud gunfire sounds, which resulted in a quick response from all nearby emergency services.

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Law Enforcement Response and Tactical Deployment

The emergency response activated a large number of state and local resources to handle the ballistic danger. The tactical units, which included SWAT teams and K9 divisions, set up a perimeter around the house to stop the suspect from leaving.

The authorities brought a BearCat armored vehicle to the front of the property to protect their personnel from the “full metal jacket” rounds, which dispatch reported.

Police used advanced drone technology to track the suspect who moved inside the house while Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center had a medical helicopter ready for emergencies in the area.

Public Safety Measures and Road Closures

The authorities established a complete system shutdown, which blocked all access to infrastructure to protect civilian safety at the intersection of Nottingham and Ham Road.

The active shooter location should be completely blocked off through these street closures, which also create an open space for emergency responders to reach their destination. The police operation required residents to stay indoors while they should avoid looking out through their windows until the situation resolved itself.

The Strafford County command center established perimeter control and officer protection as top priorities, although the tactical situation remained dynamic and the suspect’s name had not yet been shared.

Also Read: Boston Horror: Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officers Near Northeastern University As Hemenway Street Erupts In Late-Night Chaos

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Tags: active shooterNew Hampshire police responseStrafford County shooting

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Strafford County On High Alert: Active Shooter Sparks Police Lockdown And Emergency Response Across New Hampshire

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Strafford County On High Alert: Active Shooter Sparks Police Lockdown And Emergency Response Across New Hampshire
Strafford County On High Alert: Active Shooter Sparks Police Lockdown And Emergency Response Across New Hampshire
Strafford County On High Alert: Active Shooter Sparks Police Lockdown And Emergency Response Across New Hampshire
Strafford County On High Alert: Active Shooter Sparks Police Lockdown And Emergency Response Across New Hampshire

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