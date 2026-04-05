IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League is barely a week old, yet it has already delivered a clear message: the future of Indian batting has arrived. Following the high-octane Match 9 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the leaderboard for the Orange Cap—the ultimate prize for the tournament’s leading run-scorer—presents a fascinating mix of seasoned legends and fearless teenagers.

Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead In IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Sitting comfortably at the summit is Delhi Capitals’ Sameer Rizvi. In just two outings, Rizvi has amassed 160 runs, including a high score of 90 that dismantled Mumbai Indians. What makes his campaign terrifying for bowlers is his efficiency; he currently boasts a staggering average of 160.00 and has cleared the boundary 11 times, more than any other player in the top ten. Rizvi isn’t just scoring runs; he is dictating the tempo of the powerplay and the death overs alike.

While Rizvi leads the pack, the “Hitman” Rohit Sharma is proving that class is permanent. Holding the second spot with 113 runs, Rohit has adapted his game to the 2026 meta, striking at a brisk 176.56. He is followed closely by Punjab’s Cooper Connolly, the “anchor-aggressor” who remains nearly impossible to dismiss, carrying an average of 108.00.

Further down the list, we see the sheer depth of talent in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp. With Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all featuring in the Top 10, RR’s top order looks like the most formidable unit in the league. Sooryavanshi, in particular, has become a global talking point, striking at a lethal 237.14—the highest of any player on the leaderboard.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard

POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sameer Rizvi DC 160 2 2 1 90 160.00 98 163.26 0 2 12 11 2 Rohit Sharma MI 113 2 2 0 78 56.50 64 176.56 0 1 11 7 3 Cooper Connolly PBKS 108 2 2 1 72* 108.00 66 163.63 0 1 11 5 4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR 103 2 2 0 52 51.50 58 177.58 0 2 12 4 5 Ishan Kishan SRH 94 2 2 0 80 47.00 47 200.00 0 1 11 5 6 Dhruv Jurel RR 93 2 2 0 75 46.50 51 182.35 0 1 9 5 7 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 93 2 2 1 55 93.00 72 129.16 0 1 9 4 8 Ryan Rickelton MI 90 2 2 0 81 45.00 54 166.66 0 1 6 8 9 Sai Sudharsan GT 86 2 2 0 73 43.00 55 156.36 0 1 11 3 10 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 83 2 2 0 52 41.50 35 237.14 0 1 9 6

Standings updated after GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match on April 4, 2026.

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