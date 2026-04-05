LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List

Who leads the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race? Check the latest leaderboard as of April 5, 2026. Sameer Rizvi dominates the charts, followed by Rohit Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Get full stats, averages, and strike rates for the top 10 run-scorers here.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead- Check Top 10 List. Photo X
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead- Check Top 10 List. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 5, 2026 02:31:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League is barely a week old, yet it has already delivered a clear message: the future of Indian batting has arrived. Following the high-octane Match 9 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the leaderboard for the Orange Cap—the ultimate prize for the tournament’s leading run-scorer—presents a fascinating mix of seasoned legends and fearless teenagers.

Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead In IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Sitting comfortably at the summit is Delhi Capitals’ Sameer Rizvi. In just two outings, Rizvi has amassed 160 runs, including a high score of 90 that dismantled Mumbai Indians. What makes his campaign terrifying for bowlers is his efficiency; he currently boasts a staggering average of 160.00 and has cleared the boundary 11 times, more than any other player in the top ten. Rizvi isn’t just scoring runs; he is dictating the tempo of the powerplay and the death overs alike.

While Rizvi leads the pack, the “Hitman” Rohit Sharma is proving that class is permanent. Holding the second spot with 113 runs, Rohit has adapted his game to the 2026 meta, striking at a brisk 176.56. He is followed closely by Punjab’s Cooper Connolly, the “anchor-aggressor” who remains nearly impossible to dismiss, carrying an average of 108.00.

You Might Be Interested In

Further down the list, we see the sheer depth of talent in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp. With Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all featuring in the Top 10, RR’s top order looks like the most formidable unit in the league. Sooryavanshi, in particular, has become a global talking point, striking at a lethal 237.14—the highest of any player on the leaderboard.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard

POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Sameer Rizvi DC 160 2 2 1 90 160.00 98 163.26 0 2 12 11
2 Rohit Sharma MI 113 2 2 0 78 56.50 64 176.56 0 1 11 7
3 Cooper Connolly PBKS 108 2 2 1 72* 108.00 66 163.63 0 1 11 5
4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR 103 2 2 0 52 51.50 58 177.58 0 2 12 4
5 Ishan Kishan SRH 94 2 2 0 80 47.00 47 200.00 0 1 11 5
6 Dhruv Jurel RR 93 2 2 0 75 46.50 51 182.35 0 1 9 5
7 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 93 2 2 1 55 93.00 72 129.16 0 1 9 4
8 Ryan Rickelton MI 90 2 2 0 81 45.00 54 166.66 0 1 6 8
9 Sai Sudharsan GT 86 2 2 0 73 43.00 55 156.36 0 1 11 3
10 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 83 2 2 0 52 41.50 35 237.14 0 1 9 6

Standings updated after GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match on April 4, 2026.

Read More: IPL 2026: Meet Sameer Rizvi — The ‘Right-Handed Suresh Raina’ Shining For Delhi Capitals After CSK Stint | 5 Lesser-Known Facts

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cricket statsDelhi Capitalsindian premier leagueIPL 2026Orange Caprajasthan royalsrohit sharmaSameer RizviT20 cricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi

RELATED News

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

LATEST NEWS

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List

QUICK LINKS