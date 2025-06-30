A Bird Can Kill A Lion? Know These Mind blowing Facts About Ostrich
It does not fly, it does not roar, but it can kill a lion with just one kick. Meet the ostrich- nature’s most underestimated power house. While it may look goofy from a far the bird is built take a beast. These mind blowing facts will change the way you look at the mighty ostrich forever.
Fast Runners
Ostrich can run up to 70 km per hour. They are faster than most horses. They use their wings for balance making them expert escape artists in the wild.
Can Kill A Lion
Ostrich have powerful legs with sharp claw like toes. Their kick is strong enough to crush bones or even kill a predator like a lion. They aim straight for the chest or head.
Large Eggs
One ostrich egg can weigh up to 1.5 kg. It is the size of 24 chicken eggs. It's so big you could literally cook and omelette for your whole squad with just one.
Taller than humans
Ostriches are taller than most humans. They grow up to 9 feet tall and weigh over 150 kgs. That's like having a buff bouncer with feathers.
Survive without water
Like camels, ostriches can survive without water for up to 2 weeks getting moisture from plants and metabolic water.
Big eyes
Their eyes are the largest of any land animal even bigger than their own brain! It helps them see danger from up to 3.5 km away.
Smart birds
People think they bury their head in the sand— false. They actually lie low to blend in and reduce their shadow to hide from predators. genius camouflage!
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.