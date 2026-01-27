Amruta Fadnavis: Age, Parents, Family Background, Husband, Education & Career Details
Amruta Fadnavis is a well known Indian banker and classical singer. She is also a social activist and is recognized as the wife of Devendra Fadnavis, the Cureent Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Amruta has made her mark in banking music and social initiatives.
Age and Education
She was born on 9 April 1979 in Nagpur Maharashtra India. As of 2026, Amruta Fadnavis is 46 years old. She pursued studies in banking and finance.
Parents of Amruta Fadnavis
She comes from a family with strong roots in the medical profession. Her father is Dr Sharad Ranade. He is an ophthalmologist and has worked in the medical field for many years. Her mother is Dr Charulata Ranade. She is a gynecologist and has served women’s health.Amruta has a brother named Gaurav Ranade. He is an engineer by profession. Her family’s focus on education and professionalism influenced her career and achievements.
Husband of Amruta Fadnavis
Amruta Fadnavis married Devendra Fadnavis on 5 December 2005. Devendra Fadnavis is a senior politician and served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Their marriage is one of the most prominent political social alliances in Maharashtra.
Children of Amruta Fadnavis
The couple has one daughter named Divija Fadnavis. She is the only child of Amruta and Devendra.
Extended Family & In-Laws
Amruta Fadnavis’ in-laws are also prominent in politics and social work. Her father-in-law Gangadhar Fadnavis is a politician and former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Her mother-in-law Sarita Fadnavis is actively involved in social initiatives and community work.
Amruta Fadnavis Career
Amruta Fadnavis has a career in banking, music and social work. She is currently serves as a Vice President at Axis Bank. She worked in the banking sector and gained recognition for her professionalism. She is an accomplished classical singer. She has performed at events and charity programs.
