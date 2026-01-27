Amruta Fadnavis: Age, Parents, Family Background, Husband, Education & Career Details

Parents of Amruta Fadnavis

She comes from a family with strong roots in the medical profession. Her father is Dr Sharad Ranade. He is an ophthalmologist and has worked in the medical field for many years. Her mother is Dr Charulata Ranade. She is a gynecologist and has served women’s health.Amruta has a brother named Gaurav Ranade. He is an engineer by profession. Her family’s focus on education and professionalism influenced her career and achievements.