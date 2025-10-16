Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Hot & Bold Saree Designs Perfect for Diwali 2025
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal is already making waves inside the house with her fierce personality and her stunning looks. She is known for her bold sarees that are setting social media on fire.
Tanya Mittal Hot & Bold Saree
From a Deep neck blouse to a body-hugging silhouette, take a look at Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal’s hot and bold saree designs that are perfect to wear on Dhanteras, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Bhai Dooj.
Tanya Mittal in Baby Pink Saree
Tanya Mittal looks screaming hot in a baby pink saree with an off-shoulder halter neck blouse. She paired it with minimal jewellery.
Tanya Mittal in Red & Blue Saree
Tanya Mittal stuns in a two-toned red saree with a shade of blue on the bottom. She paired it with a deep V-neck contrasting blue blouse.
Tanya Mittal in Floral Print Saree
Tanya Mittal dazzles in a white saree with a floral print on it. She paired it with a sweetheart-neck red blouse.
Tanya Mittal in Hot Pink Saree
Tanya Mittal looks glamorous in a hot pink saree with a plain pallu. She paired it with a floral print matching blouse with a deep V-neck.
Tanya Mittal in Black & White Saree
Tanya Mittal looks sexy in a saree-style lehenga featuring a flowy white skirt. She paired it with a black deep V-neck blouse with golden embroidery.
Disclaimer
The content and images used in this photo gallery are for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. The looks mentioned are based on public appearances and social media posts.