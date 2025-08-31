Tanya Mittal Plans For Two Weddings, Says She’ll Support a Poor Husband
Bigg Boss Season 19 has started creating kalesh and buzzing on social media within just a week. Tanya Mittal, a popular social media influencer, entered the show and made some bold statements about lifestyle and personal choices. Now, the makers have shared a few updates from the show. Here’s everything you need to know about it:
Where did the conversation start?
In the promo, Baseer Ali talks about a friend's marriage, mentioning that it took place in Jaipur. Following this, the questions about Tanya's marriage start to rise.
Tanya's exact statement
Tanya said that she won't marry once, but twice, as she dreams of having a grand wedding. Pranit then responded by asking, "What if the guy doesn't have enough money?"
Tanya's reply
Tanya replied, saying, "No worries, I will pay for it myself, I'll handle the double expense. Hearing this, Mridul jokingly added, "I want to marry her now." The entire conversation was said in a lighthearted and humorous way.
But was the conversation real?
This is not the first time Tanya's marriage has been discussed in the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, she had also mentioned that she wants to get married soon. She even said that after the show ends, she plans to marry next year.
Audience reaction to this statement
Tanya's statements have already sparked reactions among her fans and housemates, with many curious to see if her wedding will be discussed again in Bigg boss 19.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.