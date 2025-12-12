Why Some Animals Have Blue Blood — The Truth Will BLOW Your Mind!

LIVE TV
You’ve heard of red blood, but did you know some animals literally bleed blue like royalty? Scientists were SHOCKED to discover that these creatures use copper instead of iron to survive extreme environments. From ancient survivors to deep-sea hunters, here’s a list of the 6 animals that have blue blood. 

December 12, 2025
Horseshoe Crab
1/7

Horseshoe Crab

It has blue blood due to hemocyanin, a copper-based molecule instead of iron. Their blood turns blue when copper binds with oxygen.

Octopus
2/7

Octopus

It uses hemocyanin to survive in cold, low-oxygen ocean environments. Blue blood helps transport oxygen more efficiently than hemoglobin in cold water.

Squid
3/7

Squid

These are like octopuses. Squids also rely on copper-rich hemocyanin. Blue blood allows them to stay active in deep, chilly waters.

Snails
4/7

Snails

Many snail species have blue blood due to hemocyanin in their circulatory system. It works better than red blood in low-oxygen habitats like moist soil or water.

Spiders
5/7

Spiders

Their open circulatory system uses hemocyanin dissolved directly in blood. Blue blood helps spiders function across varied temperatures.

Lobsters
6/7

Lobsters

Blue blood helps lobsters survive in cold, deep ocean water. Hemocyanin functions efficiently even when oxygen levels drop underwater.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on widely accepted scientific explanations and commonly documented biological facts about animals with blue blood. Variations may occur among different species, and new research may update existing knowledge. This content is intended for general educational purposes only and should not be taken as professional scientific advice. Readers are encouraged to refer to verified scientific sources or consult experts for more detailed information.

