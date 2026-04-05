LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Dadeland Mall Bomb Threat Sparks Panic: Miami-Dade Police Rush In, Authorities Sound Urgent Alert Amid Chaos

Dadeland Mall Bomb Threat Sparks Panic: Miami-Dade Police Rush In, Authorities Sound Urgent Alert Amid Chaos

Miami-Dade authorities respond to bomb threats at Dadeland Mall and Baptist Hospital. Law enforcement and fire rescue teams conducted full security sweeps, found no explosives, and evacuated areas safely. Investigation is ongoing to determine if threats were genuine or a hoax.

Dadeland Mall, Baptist Hospital Bomb Threats
Dadeland Mall, Baptist Hospital Bomb Threats

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 5, 2026 04:02:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dadeland Mall Bomb Threat Sparks Panic: Miami-Dade Police Rush In, Authorities Sound Urgent Alert Amid Chaos

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bomb threats that occurred at Dadeland Mall and Baptist Hospital after Saturday afternoon reports.

The police sent deputies to both sites while Miami-Dade Fire Rescue teams responded to all active fire scenes. Law enforcement agencies are conducting security sweeps at both locations to assess the validity of the security threats. The two sites reported no injuries to any person.

Emergency Response and Law Enforcement Security Sweeps

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office activated emergency response measures to establish perimeter security at Dadeland Mall and Baptist Hospital following the first emergency alerts.

You Might Be Interested In

The security teams, which included K-9 units and bomb disposal specialists, performed complete security checks at the shopping center and medical facility. The Kendall area experienced major traffic disruptions because of the situation, which led to public anxiety. The protective measures, which officials confirmed to keep people safe from danger, proved effective.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue maintains emergency medical and fire response capabilities to handle any potential risks found during the detailed inspection of the facilities.

Evaluating Public Safety and Threat Credibility

Authorities are currently focused on tracing the origin of the reports to determine if the bomb threats are a targeted act or a malicious hoax designed to cause civil unrest. The Sheriff’s Office investigators are conducting their analysis of telecommunication data and digital signatures that connect to the afternoon calls.

The search for explosive devices has not yet detected any explosions, while controlled evacuations enable authorities to handle public safety threats in designated areas of the mall. Law enforcement continues to maintain its strong presence in the area because the investigation has shifted from tactical operations to criminal investigation.

The threat evaluation will provide updates on threat credibility while issuing an “all-clear” announcement after the last safety inspections at the hospital and shopping center are completed.

Also Read: Strafford County On High Alert: Active Shooter Sparks Police Lockdown And Emergency Response Across New Hampshire

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Baptist Hospital security alertDadeland Mall bomb threatMiami-Dade Sheriff emergency

RELATED News

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

LATEST NEWS

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

Dadeland Mall Bomb Threat Sparks Panic: Miami-Dade Police Rush In, Authorities Sound Urgent Alert Amid Chaos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dadeland Mall Bomb Threat Sparks Panic: Miami-Dade Police Rush In, Authorities Sound Urgent Alert Amid Chaos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dadeland Mall Bomb Threat Sparks Panic: Miami-Dade Police Rush In, Authorities Sound Urgent Alert Amid Chaos
Dadeland Mall Bomb Threat Sparks Panic: Miami-Dade Police Rush In, Authorities Sound Urgent Alert Amid Chaos
Dadeland Mall Bomb Threat Sparks Panic: Miami-Dade Police Rush In, Authorities Sound Urgent Alert Amid Chaos
Dadeland Mall Bomb Threat Sparks Panic: Miami-Dade Police Rush In, Authorities Sound Urgent Alert Amid Chaos

QUICK LINKS