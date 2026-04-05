Louisiana Chaos: Car Crashes Into Crowd At Lao New Year Parade In New Iberia, Multiple Injured, Panic Ensues

A vibrant cultural celebration turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy this Saturday in New Iberia, Louisiana. During the annual Louisiana Lao New Year Festival, a vehicle suddenly plowed into a crowd of spectators who had gathered for the parade at the intersection of Captain Cade Road and Melancon Road.

Local authorities and first responders arrived at the scene around 2:40 pm to find a harrowing situation that involved more than 20 people who had sustained different types of injuries.

Acadian Ambulance Service organized a large medical operation that moved injured people to nearby hospitals, where four patients remain in critical condition.

Emergency Response

The local emergency services operated at an extraordinary capacity during the first hours after the Lao New Year incident. The police established a perimeter around the festival area to create an open space for paramedics who needed to assess and treat victims in the destroyed area.

More than half of the injured victims received emergency medical treatment at trauma centers while medical staff treated the remaining injured people for minor wounds and shock symptoms at the event.

The New Iberia community, which had assembled to honor their heritage and experience new beginnings, instead found themselves assisting people who had been struck by the vehicle.

Incident Investigation

State and local police have launched an extensive investigation into Louisiana crashes to determine how the vehicle breached the restricted parade area.

The investigators are conducting witness interviews and examining mobile footage to determine whether the incident resulted from a medical emergency or a mechanical breakdown or planned action.

The area remains closed for forensic mapping because officials are trying to identify the disaster’s cause, and New Iberia has begun its mourning period for hospital patients who are currently fighting for their lives.

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