donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
  • Bollywood Nepo Kids Who May Lead The Industry Tomorrow

Bollywood Nepo Kids Who May Lead The Industry Tomorrow

Bollywood has always given spotlight to the star kids who carry forward their family’s fame and legacy. The newest generation is already creating buzz on social media, thanks to their parents. These little ones may become the future rulers of Bollywood, continuing their family’s tradition of stardom in the industry.

By: Last Updated: August 29, 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Dua Padukone Singh
1/7

Dua Padukone Singh

She is the daughter of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. She was born in September 2024. She is already the most talked-about star kid of 2024.

Lara Dhawan
2/7

Lara Dhawan

She is the daughter of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. She was born in June 2024 and welcomed with heartwarming social media buzz.

Akaay Sharma
3/7

Akaay Sharma

He is the son of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. He was born in February 2024, sibling to Vamika. His name "Akaay" means immortal in Sanskrit.

Baby girl of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
4/7

Baby girl of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

She was born mid 2025 and celebrated widely in media. Her name is not revealed yet.

Raha Kapoor
5/7

Raha Kapoor

She is the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She was born in November 2022. She recently went viral for clicking candid pics of Alia.

Baby girl of Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga
6/7

Baby girl of Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga

She was born this August. Malvika Raaj shared the happy news on Instagram.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

