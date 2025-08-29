Bollywood Nepo Kids Who May Lead The Industry Tomorrow
Bollywood has always given spotlight to the star kids who carry forward their family’s fame and legacy. The newest generation is already creating buzz on social media, thanks to their parents. These little ones may become the future rulers of Bollywood, continuing their family’s tradition of stardom in the industry.
Dua Padukone Singh
She is the daughter of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. She was born in September 2024. She is already the most talked-about star kid of 2024.
Lara Dhawan
She is the daughter of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. She was born in June 2024 and welcomed with heartwarming social media buzz.
Akaay Sharma
He is the son of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. He was born in February 2024, sibling to Vamika. His name "Akaay" means immortal in Sanskrit.
Baby girl of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
She was born mid 2025 and celebrated widely in media. Her name is not revealed yet.
Raha Kapoor
She is the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She was born in November 2022. She recently went viral for clicking candid pics of Alia.
Baby girl of Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga
She was born this August. Malvika Raaj shared the happy news on Instagram.
