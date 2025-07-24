  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood

Star kids dominate the debut screen no matter if you love them or hate them. Some have stunning skills while some can’t perform basic acts. From Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson to Hrithik Roshan’s nephew, here are 7 young faces from Bollywood families which will be entering the cinema world this year.

By: Last Updated: July 24, 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
1/8

Pashmina Roshan

She is Hrithik Roshan's cousin, the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan. Her first debut was in Ishq Vishk Rebound released in 2024. It is a romantic drama remake.

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
2/8

Aaman Devgan

He is Ajay Devgan's nephew. It was launched by Karan Johar. Upcoming untitled film with Dharma Productions.

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
3/8

Rasha Thadani

She is Raveena Tondon's daughter. Launched under Rohit Shetty's franchise banner in Singham Again (2025) opposite Ajay Devgan.

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
4/8

Agastya Nanda

He is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson (Sheeta Bachchan's don). He worked in The Archies (2023) by Zoya Akhtar. He is now signing more projects.

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
5/8

Khushi Kapoor

She is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter. She also worked in The Archies (2023). Her upcoming romantic films are already in the pipeline.

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
6/8

Junaid Khan

He is Aamir Khan's son. He debuted in Maharaj (2024) a netflix film. Its release got delayed due to legal controversy.

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
7/8

Shanaya Kapoor

She is Sanjay Kapoor's daughter. Her upcoming Dharma Film is Vrushabha (2025). Her co-star is Mohanlal.

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery
7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?