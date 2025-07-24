7 Nepo Kids That Are the Face of Bollywood
Star kids dominate the debut screen no matter if you love them or hate them. Some have stunning skills while some can’t perform basic acts. From Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson to Hrithik Roshan’s nephew, here are 7 young faces from Bollywood families which will be entering the cinema world this year.
Pashmina Roshan
She is Hrithik Roshan's cousin, the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan. Her first debut was in Ishq Vishk Rebound released in 2024. It is a romantic drama remake.
Aaman Devgan
He is Ajay Devgan's nephew. It was launched by Karan Johar. Upcoming untitled film with Dharma Productions.
Rasha Thadani
She is Raveena Tondon's daughter. Launched under Rohit Shetty's franchise banner in Singham Again (2025) opposite Ajay Devgan.
Agastya Nanda
He is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson (Sheeta Bachchan's don). He worked in The Archies (2023) by Zoya Akhtar. He is now signing more projects.
Khushi Kapoor
She is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter. She also worked in The Archies (2023). Her upcoming romantic films are already in the pipeline.
Junaid Khan
He is Aamir Khan's son. He debuted in Maharaj (2024) a netflix film. Its release got delayed due to legal controversy.
Shanaya Kapoor
She is Sanjay Kapoor's daughter. Her upcoming Dharma Film is Vrushabha (2025). Her co-star is Mohanlal.
