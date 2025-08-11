LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse?

Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse?

Cottage cheese and paneer are both excellent sources of protein, but they differ in texture, taste, nutritional profile, and how they’re made. Paneer is a fresh, firm Indian cheese made by curdling milk with an acid, while cottage cheese is a soft, creamy curd with higher moisture content. Paneer generally has more protein per serving and is lower in sodium, making it ideal for Indian cooking. Cottage cheese, however, is richer in certain nutrients like calcium and may be better for those preferring a lighter, tangier flavor. The better choice depends on taste preference, diet goals, and recipe use.

By: Last Updated: August 11, 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery
1/7

Cottage Cheese or Paneer

Both cottage cheese and paneer are great dairy-based protein options. Knowing their differences will allow you to choose the best protein option for your goals.

Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery
2/7

Nutritional Profile

Both are high in protein but cottage cheese is lower in fat and calories and higher in sodium than paneer.

Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery
3/7

Protein

In general, paneer does have slightly more protein per serving size than cottage cheese which makes it great for muscle building or repair.

Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery
4/7

Fat and Calories

Cottage cheese is lower in fat and calories, making it great for weight management; paneer is more filling with its fattier nutrition profile.

Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery
5/7

Culinary Uses

Paneer is great for cooking in any Indian-based recipe as it can hold its structure when cooked because of its firmer texture. Cottage cheese has more possibilities and can be thrown into salads, snacking, or diets.

Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery
6/7

Conclusion

Choose paneer if you are focused on a higher protein and richer option, with cottage cheese for lower fat and calories. Both can be a good protein-rich choice.

Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional dietary or medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet.

Tags:

Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery
Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery
Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery
Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse? - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?