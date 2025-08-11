Cottage Cheese vs Paneer: Which Is the Better Protein Powerhouse?

Cottage cheese and paneer are both excellent sources of protein, but they differ in texture, taste, nutritional profile, and how they’re made. Paneer is a fresh, firm Indian cheese made by curdling milk with an acid, while cottage cheese is a soft, creamy curd with higher moisture content. Paneer generally has more protein per serving and is lower in sodium, making it ideal for Indian cooking. Cottage cheese, however, is richer in certain nutrients like calcium and may be better for those preferring a lighter, tangier flavor. The better choice depends on taste preference, diet goals, and recipe use.