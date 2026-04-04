ISL 2025-26: Ritwik Das’ Stoppage-Time Heroics Rescue Jamshedpur FC in 1-1 Draw vs Mohun Bagan

ISL 2025-26: Substitute Ritwik Kumar Das scored an amazing stoppage time goal with a header for Jamshedpur FC who drew with Mohun Bagan Super Giant with a scoreline of 1-1 in their ISL 2025-26 fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, India, on Saturday, April 4, 2026. The teams ended up with the same number of points, 14 points each, following the game after playing seven matches. Ritwik Kumar Das was voted Player of the Match for the contest.

​For Jamshedpur FC, manager Owen Coyle made two changes in his lineup with Lazar Ćirković and Vincy Barretto replacing Rei Tachikawa and Manvir Singh respectively. For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, manager Sergio Lobera made three changes from their last game against Mumbai City FC, where Tom Aldred, Robson, and Manvir Singh came in to replace Mehtab Singh, Dimitrios Petratos, and Jason Cummings respectively.

​The game kicked off at an intense pace as Jamshedpur FC created chances right from the beginning. However, the away team went ahead by scoring the opening goal in the 15th minute of the game against the run of play.

Subhasish Bose spotted Liston Colaco in the open field from the sidelines, and the latter drilled in a thunderous left-footed shot which went over the defences and then ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar into the bottom right corner giving the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

​As expected, Jamshedpur FC came out fighting in reply, with the pace of Vincy Barretto and Mohammed Sanan troubling the Mariners’ defences in wide areas, but were unable to turn the possession into goals at the other end.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant could have further increased their lead in the 35th minute through a chance for Robson, who took a brilliant setup from Liston Colaco, only to fire it past the post, barely missing a diving save from Jamie Maclaren.

The game became very physical in the closing moments of the first half which saw Alberto Rodríguez receive a yellow card after fouling Vincy Barretto. The second half was dominated by the home team trying to find an equaliser amidst tight Mariner defences.

It was a closely fought match which saw many challenges and even one of them resulting in injury to Lazar Cirkovic, forcing Owen Coyle to throw his substitutes into play. When it got late in the game, both teams made significant changes with Mohun Bagan Super Giant making their two key substitutes in Jason Cummings and Deepak Tangri, while their opponents took the risk and put Ritwik Kumar Das on in the 86th minute.

All efforts paid off towards the dying moments of the game. In the last minute of stoppage time, Raphaël Messi Bouli served a brilliant cross from the left side, which was converted with ease by an unmarked Ritwik Kumar Das to secure a draw for Jamshedpur.

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