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Home > World News > Trump’s BIG Warning: ’48 Hours Before All Hell Will Rain Down’ On Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz- US Gives Tehran Final Deadline To Strike A Deal Or Reopen Vital Waterway

Trump’s BIG Warning: ’48 Hours Before All Hell Will Rain Down’ On Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz- US Gives Tehran Final Deadline To Strike A Deal Or Reopen Vital Waterway

Donald Trump issues 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to strike deal or reopen Strait of Hormuz, warns of strikes, ongoing talks continue, pause extended.

Donald Trump issues 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to strike deal or reopen Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: X)
Donald Trump issues 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to strike deal or reopen Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 4, 2026 22:04:29 IST

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Trump’s BIG Warning: ’48 Hours Before All Hell Will Rain Down’ On Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz- US Gives Tehran Final Deadline To Strike A Deal Or Reopen Vital Waterway

US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a stern ultimatum to Iran, giving Tehran 48 hours to either strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, warning that “all hell will rain down on them” if they fail to act.

Shared on his Truth Social platform, the message echoes his earlier 10-day deadline, underlining Washington’s urgency for progress in ongoing negotiations and the critical importance of keeping the vital shipping lane open.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” his post read.

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Trump, on March 26, stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the announcement comes as per a “request” from the Iranian Government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were “going very well”.

“As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well,” the post read.

This was a continuation of Trump’s warning to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

He earlier instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia, prior to which he issued a warning to Tehran, giving it 48 hours to open the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on its energy facilities.

His latest 48-hour ultimatum is a reminder of his 10-day deadline given to Tehran last month.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: India Admits Purchasing Iranian Oil For First Time Since 2019; Relies On Shadow Fleet To Source Supplies

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Tags: iranstrait of hormuztrumpUS Iran talks

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Trump’s BIG Warning: ’48 Hours Before All Hell Will Rain Down’ On Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz- US Gives Tehran Final Deadline To Strike A Deal Or Reopen Vital Waterway

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Trump’s BIG Warning: ’48 Hours Before All Hell Will Rain Down’ On Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz- US Gives Tehran Final Deadline To Strike A Deal Or Reopen Vital Waterway

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Trump’s BIG Warning: ’48 Hours Before All Hell Will Rain Down’ On Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz- US Gives Tehran Final Deadline To Strike A Deal Or Reopen Vital Waterway
Trump’s BIG Warning: ’48 Hours Before All Hell Will Rain Down’ On Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz- US Gives Tehran Final Deadline To Strike A Deal Or Reopen Vital Waterway
Trump’s BIG Warning: ’48 Hours Before All Hell Will Rain Down’ On Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz- US Gives Tehran Final Deadline To Strike A Deal Or Reopen Vital Waterway
Trump’s BIG Warning: ’48 Hours Before All Hell Will Rain Down’ On Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz- US Gives Tehran Final Deadline To Strike A Deal Or Reopen Vital Waterway

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