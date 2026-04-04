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Home > Sports News > ISL 2025-26: Sunil Chhetri Shines As Bengaluru FC Hand FC Goa First Defeat of Season

ISL 2025-26: Sunil Chhetri Shines As Bengaluru FC Hand FC Goa First Defeat of Season

Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium as Sunil Chhetri and Namgyal Bhutia scored in the ISL clash. The Gaurs suffered their first loss of the season, slipping on the points table while the Blues climbed to fourth spot.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ends in a 2-0 win for the Blues. Image Credit: X/@bengalurufc
FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ends in a 2-0 win for the Blues. Image Credit: X/@bengalurufc

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 4, 2026 22:08:48 IST

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ISL 2025-26: Sunil Chhetri Shines As Bengaluru FC Hand FC Goa First Defeat of Season

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri and Namgyal Bhutia scored for Bengaluru FC as they defeated FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon. It was the first defeat of the season for the Gaurs as they continue to slip in the points table. Coming into this game, the Goan-based side had drawn their last three games on the trot. However, a return home wasn’t what they had hoped for as they lost their first game of the season. 

For Bengaluru, the win means that they have now climbed to the fourth position on the ISL points table. As many as four teams are tied with 14 points on the points table. Among those teams, only Mumbai City FC has played a game fewer and can take the lead after playing their seventh game. 

Sunil Chhetri scores the opening goal

Veteran Indian striker Sunil Chhetri scored the opening goal inside three minutes. The early goal gave the visitors, Bengaluru FC, the lead in the game. Chhetri rolled back the clock as he scored a sensational right-footed goal early in the first half. His goal meant that FC Goa, who had been undefeated so far in the season, were put on the back foot. 

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FC Goa dominates but fails to score

FC Goa, while trailing on the pitch, dominated most of the stats. The hosts held the ball for more time than their opponents. They held the ball for 58% during the 90 minutes. They possessed the ball mostly in the attacking half but could not score past the Bengaluru FC defense. There were a few moments where they struck a shot but could not equalise. 

In the first half, there were moments where Bengaluru FC’s goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, saved a couple of shots in quick succession, preventing the Gaurs from scoring the equaliser. 

Namgyal Bhutia scores in injury time

Namgyal Bhuta scored in injury time for Bengaluru FC to double their lead. The 26-year-old midfielder scored in the second minute of added time after the 90 minutes. Playing only his second game of the season, Bhutia scored his first goal. 

Following the win at Fatorda Stadium, Bengaluru FC climbed to fourth place on the points table. They now have the joint-most points with Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan, and Jamshedpur, leading the way due to a better goal difference.

Also Read: ISL 2025-26: Ritwik Das’ Stoppage-Time Heroics Rescue Jamshedpur FC in 1-1 Draw vs Mohun Bagan

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Tags: Bengaluru FCFatorda StadiumFC GoaFC Goa vs Bengaluru FCIndian Super LeagueislMadgaonNamgyal BhutiaSunil chhetri

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ISL 2025-26: Sunil Chhetri Shines As Bengaluru FC Hand FC Goa First Defeat of Season
ISL 2025-26: Sunil Chhetri Shines As Bengaluru FC Hand FC Goa First Defeat of Season
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