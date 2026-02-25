LIVE TV
  Deepika Padukone's 5 Most Criticized Fashion Moments on Red Carpets and Beyond

Deepika Padukone is celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most powerful fashion icons, known for her bold red carpet choices and trendsetting airport looks. However, even the most stylish stars have a few off moments. From experimental couture at the Cannes Film Festival to edgy international appearances, some of her outfits sparked debate and divided fashion critics. Here is a quick look at the rare times her style missed the mark.

Published By: Published: February 25, 2026 10:32:53 IST
2019 Cannes Neon Green Tulle Gown
1/6
2019 Cannes Neon Green Tulle Gown

At the Cannes Film Festival she wore a dramatic neon green ruffled couture piece by Giambattista Valli. While it was bold and high on volume, many critics felt the look was too overwhelming and costume like, and the beige headband further distracted from the silhouette.

2017 Metallic “Poison Ivy” Lamé Outfit
2/6

2017 Metallic “Poison Ivy” Lamé Outfit

This bright green lamé look quickly landed on several worst dressed Bollywood lists of 2017. The high shine fabric, tricky colour, and heavy styling made the outfit feel loud rather than glamorous.

2016 MTV EMA Swamp Green Look
3/6

2016 MTV EMA Swamp Green Look

For the MTV Europe Music Awards she chose an edgy creation by Monisha Jaising. The experimental silhouette and murky green tone were widely criticised, with international tabloids calling it a rare red carpet misstep.

2018 Cannes Pink and Black Chiffon Gown
4/6

2018 Cannes Pink and Black Chiffon Gown

Another Cannes Film Festival appearance that divided opinion. The Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown was seen as visually busy and not body flattering, and the accessories did not elevate the final look.

2019 All Black Airport Athleisure Look
5/6

2019 All Black Airport Athleisure Look

Known for setting airport fashion goals, this joggers hoodie and vinyl jacket combo surprised fans. Critics called it too basic and lacking the signature polish usually associated with her travel style.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Opinions in this article are based on fashion critiques and media reports and reflect public commentary on Deepika Padukone’s style.

