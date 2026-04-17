LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement

CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement

CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 17, 2026 14:59:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement

New Delhi [India], April 17: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its ‘CARE A’ (Stable) rating for Fusion Finance Limited’s debt instruments, supported by a sequential improvement in asset quality.

The rating action covers ₹150 crore of non-convertible debentures and ₹1,500 crore of long-term bank facilities, both retained at ‘CARE A’ (Stable), reflecting stable operational and financial performance alongside strengthening asset quality.

You Might Be Interested In

The stable outlook factors in sequential improvement in Fusion’s asset quality, collection efficiency and profitability. CARE also took note of Fusion’s capital raise of ₹800 crore that was completed in Q3FY26, supporting its capital profile and providing cushion for growth. 

‘CARE A’ rating indicates that the instruments are considered to have an adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carry low credit risk. The Stable outlook reflects the expectation that the company’s performance will remain steady over the near- to medium-term.

This reaffirmation reflects Fusion Finance’s focus on maintaining financial discipline, strengthening its portfolio quality, and sustaining growth momentum in its core lending business. The company has gradually strengthened its performance on core metrics backed by an improving credit profile, with key financial and operating metrics reflecting a continued recovery in asset quality and overall business momentum.

The company restored its profitability in Q3 FY26, reporting a PAT of ₹14 crore (including one-time impact of labor codes), supported by improving asset quality and calibrated growth, reflecting a turnaround in its earnings trajectory. The company also maintained a strong capital and liquidity position, with a CRAR (capital to risk-weighted asset ratio) of 38.8% and liquidity of ₹1,783 crore, while raising ₹2,522 crore in the third quarter through borrowings and a rights issue, strengthening its overall financial flexibility.

The rights issue infusion further strengthened Fusion’s balance sheet, with continued lender support signalling improved external confidence in the company’s credit profile. Operational metrics also showed steady improvement, with collection efficiency rising to 99.14% in Q3 compared to 98.77% in Q2, while the new book constituted 79% of the portfolio, recording a collection efficiency of 99.56% in Q3 FY26. 

On the growth front, disbursements increased to ₹1,594 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹1,298 crore in Q2 FY26, with disbursements involving up to two lenders remaining stable at 80%, reflecting sustained portfolio quality and disciplined lending practices. 

At the same time, credit costs declined for the fifth consecutive quarter to ₹79 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹571 crore in Q3 FY25, while GNPA further improved to 4.38% in Q3 FY26 from 12.58% in Q3 FY25, reflecting the continued strengthening of the company’s asset quality.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

‘Company Has Been Made Aware Of Serious Matter….’ Nida Khan’s Suspension Letter Surfaces Amid TCS Nashik Row

Shift In Supply Chain: India Emerges as Top Supplier in US Smartphone Market, Grabs 40% Share from China

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’

‘Mamata Vs People Of Bengal’: Maha CM Fadnavis’ Explosive ‘Shonar Bangla’ Charge Against Bengal CM, Says TMC Has ‘Drowned State In Debt’

AIUDF Ready to Stand with Opposition to Challenge BJP in Assam: MLA Rafiqul Islam

LATEST NEWS

CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement

Airfares Rising Globally: From Air India To Delta Air Lines, How US-Israel Iran War Is Surging Jet Fuel & Flight Costs

Vinod Kambli Health Update: Wife Andrea Hewitt Slams ‘Stroke Risk’ Rumours, Calls Out Misinformation by Friends

Mr X Twitter Review: Arya And Manju Warrier Deliver A Mind-Bending Spy Thriller; Fans Call It A Total Paisa Vasool Entertainer

WATCH: Viral Video Of Pakistani Surgeon Exposes Power Outage At Lahore’s Services Hospital, Raises Questions On Shehbaz Sharif’s Bankrupt Government

Meet Andrea Hewitt, Vinod Kambli’s Second Wife, Former Model Who Once Filed Abuse Case Against Cricketer, Back In Spotlight After Denying His Health Rumours

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms

JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Download Steps, SMS and Result Details

Who Is Acharya Prashant? Death Threats Explained: Full Controversy, Net Worth, Books, Family & Education

Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos

CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement
CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement
CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement
CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating at ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement

QUICK LINKS