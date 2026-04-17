Meet Andrea Hewitt, Vinod Kambli’s Second Wife, Former Model Who Once Filed Abuse Case Against Cricketer, Back In Spotlight After Denying His Health Rumours

With speculation about former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli’s health mounting, the former cricketer’s wife, Andrea Hewitt, has come forward to dispel rumours and give fans some relief. The former cricketer was rumoured to be suffering from serious health issues, with some social media posts and reports alleging that he was at risk of a stroke. But Andrea recently released a statement saying her husband was “fine” and stable. So, with Andrea Hewitt back in the spotlight, let’s take a look at her life, career and her often rocky relationship with former cricketer Vinod Kambli.

Who is Andrea Hewitt?

Andrea Hewitt is a former fashion model who is best known for her advertising campaigns with brands such as jewellery firm Tanishq. She is best known for her marriage to former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli in 2006, his second after divorcing Noella Lewis.

Their love story allegedly got off the rails in one very cinematic way Kambli spotted Andrea in a billboard advertisement and afterwards tried to track her down. Despite years of maintaining a low public profile, Andrea resurfaced in the media when it came to Kambli’s personal or health matters.

Why is Andrea Hewitt making a media comeback now?

Andrea made a media comeback after denying a flurry of rumours regarding Kambli’s health. In response to all these rumours, she said that while there were rumours about his health in the past, the reports claiming that he was seriously ill or dying are “completely unfounded and exaggerated”.

“God’s mercy, Vinod is fine. I do not know who is passing on false information,” she said, reassuring the fans and his well-wishers. Her statement comes amid widespread concerns that are being triggered by unverified claims regarding memory problems and a brain clot that could lead to a stroke.

By addressing the rumours, Andrea not only denied the rumours but also warned against the dangers of false information that is being circulated about public figures.

What is known about Vinod Kambli’s health issues?

Vinod Kambli has encountered various personal and health issues over the years. Earlier rumors had surfaced on Vinod Kambli’s fitness and health. Also health and lifestyle issues were reported in the media. Recently rumors claimed that he was suffering from memory issues and a possible brain clot which could possibly cause him a stroke.

But no official medical reports have been released confirming that he is suffering from any life-threatening health condition. According to health experts, stroke is a result of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and stress. The panic among fans has been allayed due to Andrea’s statement.

Did Andrea Hewitt file a domestic abuse complaint against Kambli?

Yes. Andrea Hewitt had filed a domestic abuse complaint against Vinod Kambli claiming that he had thrown a frying pan at her when she called him out on his attitude and the couple had gone through a tumultuous personal time as a result.

But that complaint was later withdrawn and the couple continued to be together. In later years she has commented on the challenges of their marriage but admitted that at one point she had even considered divorce but ended up staying with the man who needed care and attention.

How has Andrea helped Kambli in the most difficult times of his life?

The relationship between Andrea and Kambli has seen its fair share of turbulence. But it is still true that throughout his life, Andrea has been his rock and support system. Whether it was when the cricketer was suffering from a health crisis or when she helped him up onto the stage at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The couple have children together and have both worked towards making their family life stable, even with the turbulence that has come with it. Andrea has been praised a lot by people close to the cricketer.

What does this episode say about the spread of health rumours?

This recent scenario of rumours about Vinod Kambli highlights a recurring issue: health rumours, especially involving celebrities. Rumours and misinformation can spread quickly, leading to unnecessary fear and also taking privacy out of the spotlight for the individual and family.

Andrea’s quick move to clarify the situation not only alleviated people’s fears, but also reminded everyone about the importance of using reliable sources. Her statement has yet to sit well with many fans, who have expressed their happiness and conveyed well wishes to Kambli. Andrea Hewitt has now returned to the public’s eye, and her story is one of resilience, complexities and qualities of a steadfast support system.

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