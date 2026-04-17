WATCH: Viral Video Of Pakistani Surgeon Exposes Power Outage At Lahore’s Services Hospital, Raises Questions On Shehbaz Sharif’s Bankrupt Government

A video filmed by a Pakistani surgeon in Services Hospital in Lahore has caused a lot of concern, following a major power outage that purportedly affected the provision of vital medical services. The surgeon in the video is very critical of the system, noting the sharp difference in resource distribution within the hospital. Although some of the other sections were still operating on back-up power, key sections such as operation theatres were reported to be without power casting serious doubts on patient safety and administrative priorities.

WATCH: Viral Video Of Pakistani Surgeon Exposes Power Outage At Lahore’s Services Hospital

The surgeon claimed that the hospital had generators supplying uninterrupted power supply to VIP rooms, making sure that the privileged patients were comfortable. But things were very different in operation theatres. Even the doctor asserted that there was no electricity and even fuel to power back-up generators in such units, which were urgent. This implied that surgery and emergency cases would be affected seriously endangering the lives of the common patients. Since then the video has gone viral, and it has highlighted the inequality of healthcare infrastructure.

The event has elicited a discussion on how the publicly managed hospitals are run and the overall state of the healthcare structures. Critics state that these lapses reveal the systemic problems with the allocation of resources and their governance, especially in the situations when the areas requiring life saving are not addressed. The comments by the surgeon have touched the hearts of many individuals, and demand accountability and immediate actions to make sure that vital medical facilities are not affected by power outages or negligence by the administration.

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