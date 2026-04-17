Can Deodorants, Antiperspirants Trigger Skin Issues? Here’s What This Dermatologist Wants You To Know

Absolutely, and as dermatologists we generally observe them regularly. Underarm (axillary) skin is thin, continues to remain moist – especially when you sweat from your armpits – and has many opportunities for it to be subjected to friction. Because of these factors the underarm skin tends to be more susceptible to irritation and there can be an allergic reaction as compared to other areas of the body.

Itching, redness and/or burning, rash-like lesions can often occur around the underarms which can often be linked back to using a product such as a deodorant. The two most common diagnoses seen on the underarm skin are irritant and allergic contact dermatitis. Irritant occurs when the underarm skin’s surface is repeatedly irritated or irritated due to moisture or friction. Allergy occurs when the skin becomes allergic to the specific ingredient in the product that has come in contact with the skin.

Dr. Pooja Kanumuru, Consultant Dermatologist, Apollo Clinic shares if you deodorants can actually trigger skin issues or not. Sweating, a person’s perspiration, and occlusion (the body’s moisture being trapped against it) can intensify symptoms and result in a bump on other parts of the body such as folliculitis and/or miliaria (a type of rash) or rupture into cysts or even mild skin infections in the area.

Fragrance is usually a major trigger for skin allergy from deodorants, because nearly every deodorant contains fragrance, and it is known to cause problems with sensitive skin. Additionally, alcohol-based ingredients in deodorants can dry out or sting the skin, especially for people who have sensitive skin. Occasionally aluminium salts found in antiperspirants can cause skin irritation or allergic reaction in some individuals. Preservatives and antimicrobial agents like parabens and Triclosan can also cause allergic reactions.

Individuals who have sensitive skin, eczema, allergy history (especially fragrance allergies), shave or wax frequently are at an increased risk of developing deodorant-related skin problems; these individuals will have damaged skin barriers due to constant shaving or waxing and therefore would allow for easier absorption of the irritant into their body. Also, anyone with excessive sweat who applies deodorants frequently may also be at a higher risk of experiencing an allergic reaction due to an increased number of exposures to irritants, as the use of multiple scented products will also make their body more susceptible.

Some people are more susceptible to developing skin problems from deodorants; such as people with sensitive skin, eczema, a history of allergies, the history of allergies to fragrance, those that shave/wax often and the those who sweat excessively and therefore apply deodorant often. Additionally, when multiple scented products are paired together, they increase the likelihood of developing skin problems from deodorant due to increased chance of absorption through damaged skin barrier.

There are many ways to prevent common skin care problems if you follow a few simple routines. If you have sensitive skin, you might want to avoid products that contain fragrances and/or use only gentle products on your skin. When trying out a new anti-perspirant or deodorant, you should first do a test patch. You can test it by placing some on your forearm; once applied, you should wait for up to 48 hours for any adverse reaction, then you can apply it to your underarms (note that your forearms are not as sensitive as your underarms so if it burns on your forearm, do not use it on your underarms). Always apply any deodorant or anti-perspirant to clean, dry, and undamaged skin. Avoid applying them immediately after shaving, and do not use excessive amounts.

In hot/humid environments, you should keep your underarms dry, wear loose fitting clothing, and maintain proper hygiene. You should avoid using more than one type of anti-perspirant or deodorant at a time, and you should never share your anti-perspirant or deodorant with anyone else.

If you are experiencing persistent itching/burning/scaling/redness/darkening in a specific area of skin while using a product and it has not diminished within 1-2 weeks, you should stop using the product and contact your dermatologist. Taking quick action when irritation occurs is important because continual irritations could cause long-term pigment changes in the skin.

If you’re looking for safer alternatives, there are many available, including fragrance-free deodorants with minimal ingredients and aluminum-free deodorant options, depending on your personal sensitivities. You can even find deodorants that contain skin-soothing agents to reduce irritation. It’s also helpful to use antiperspirants at bedtime (before you go to bed) so they work overnight. Practicing good hygiene by showering regularly and keeping the area under your arms dry will reduce how often you need to use a product.