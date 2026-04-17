Vinod Kambli Health Update: Wife Andrea Hewitt Slams ‘Stroke Risk’ Rumours, Calls Out Misinformation by Friends

The cricketing community was recently thrown into a state of panic following reports about the deteriorating health of former India batter Vinod Kambli. Claims surfaced earlier this week suggesting that the 54-year-old was battling a permanent clot in his brain and was at high risk of a stroke. However, in a sharp rebuttal on April 17, 2026, Kambli’s wife, Andrea Hewitt, quashed these reports, labelling them as misinformation and “lies.”

The controversy has sparked a debate between conflicting updates from the cricketer’s inner circle, with Andrea insisting that her husband is stable and safe.

The Trigger: Marcus Couto’s Claims About Vinod Kambli’s Memory Loss

The health scare was initially triggered by statements from Marcus Couto, a former first-class umpire and close friend of the cricketer. Couto claimed that ever since Kambli’s hospitalisation in Thane about 18 months ago, he has been living with a brain clot that is now affecting his memory.

According to Couto, the condition was being monitored by renowned neurosurgeon Dr Aadil Chagla, who had reportedly warned that smoking could put Kambli at risk of a stroke. Couto even mentioned that a WhatsApp group of former cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev, was providing financial support for Kambli’s ongoing medical expenses.

‘Spreading Lies’: Andrea Hewitt Quashes Health Misinformation

Speaking to India Today, Andrea Hewitt expressed her frustration over the sensationalist claims. She categorically dismissed the notion that Vinod is in a critical or helpless state.

“By God’s grace, Vinod is fine. I don’t know who is spreading false information about his health. These are all lies,” Andrea stated.

While she did not deny that the former cricketer uses a walking stick for support—a gift from a friend following his health issues over a year ago—she emphasised that he is in good spirits and far from the dire situation described by Couto. Andrea’s clarification comes at a time when fans were deeply concerned after seeing viral videos of an unsteady Kambli during public events.

Where Does Vinod Kambli’s Health Stand In April 2026?

Despite the conflicting reports, we have some verifiable facts regarding the former cricketer’s current status.

Vinod Kambli is currently at home and stable, according to his family. He uses a walking stick to move around, but is not bedridden. He recently appeared in a commercial for an ice cream brand, marking a positive return to the screen. His son, Cristiano, is actively training to follow in his father’s footsteps, with support from former cricketer Jatin Paranjape.

While the “brain clot” claims have been officially debunked by his wife, the outpouring of support from fans and legends like Sachin Tendulkar continues to highlight the special place Kambli holds in Indian cricket history.

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