DIY Moringa-Chia Shots To Promote Faster Hair Growth
DIY moringa-chia seed shots are a powerful natural remedy for faster hair growth. Rich in iron, omega-3s, and antioxidants, this drink boosts scalp health, strengthens hair roots, and supports overall hair wellness from within.
Adding Moringa Powder
Add one teaspoon of moringa powder to a clean glass. It is rich in iron, amino acids, and antioxidants that nourish hair follicles and foster faster and healthier hair growth.
Adding Chia Seeds
Stir in one teaspoon of chia seeds. These contain omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and essential nutrients. Over time, ensure stronger, shinier, and thicker hair.
Pour Warm Water
Add 100 ml of warm (not hot) water. The warmth activates both moringa and chia seeds and mixes the two substances without damaging the nutrient content and their beneficial properties.
Let It Sit
Set the drink aside and let it sit uninterrupted for 10-15 minutes. This gives chia seeds the chance to absorb the water, swell, and form a gel-like texture that aids digestion.
Add Lemon Juice
Now, squeeze in some fresh lemon juice. This step will enhance the flavor and add vitamin C. It enhances iron absorption from moringa important factor in preventing hair fall and keeping the scalp healthy.
Add Honey
Mix in one teaspoon of raw honey. It is an offer of sweetness and antibacterial properties that soothes the system, providing nourishment for overall wellness and hair assistance.