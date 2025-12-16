LIVE TV
Donald Trump Jr. Engaged To Bettina Anderson: A Look At Palm Beach Socialite’s Family And Net Worth

Donald Trump Jr. is off the market again! The eldest son of former President Donald Trump has announced his engagement to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, sparking curiosity, excitement, and a flurry of social media chatter.

Known for her affluent upbringing, high-society connections, and glamorous lifestyle, Bettina isn’t just another name in the news, she’s someone who turns heads at every gala and charity event she attends. From luxury homes to designer gowns, and a life that seems straight out of a magazine, she perfectly complements Trump Jr.’s headline-grabbing persona.

Let’s dive into her family, background, and net worth to see what makes Bettina the talk of the town!

December 16, 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Engagement Announcement
1/6

Engagement Announcement

Donald Trump Jr. and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson engaged. President Donald Trump confirmed the news at a recent White House holiday party, following Trump Jr.’s split from Kimberly Guilfoyle in late 2024.

Bettina Anderson
2/6

Bettina Anderson

Born in December 1986, Bettina Anderson grew up in Palm Beach’s elite social circles. She is a model, socialite, and active in charitable work, making her a prominent figure in the city.

Education & Charity Work
3/6

Education & Charity Work

Anderson attended elite schools, including Palm Beach Day School and St. Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. She is involved with charitable organizations such as the Center for Family Services.

Net Worth & Lifestyle
4/6

Net Worth & Lifestyle

Her wealth comes from her family and modeling career. Highlights include her West Palm Beach home ($860,000), luxury fashion ($7,150 Elie Saab gown), and private plane travel.

Family Background
6/6

Family Background

Bettina Anderson was born into an affluent family in Palm Beach. Her father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., is an entrepreneur and banker who served as the president of Worth Avenue National Bank. Her mother, Inger Anderson, was actively involved in philanthropic activities but sadly passed away when Bettina was young.

