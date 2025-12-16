Donald Trump Jr. Engaged To Bettina Anderson: A Look At Palm Beach Socialite’s Family And Net Worth

Donald Trump Jr. is off the market again! The eldest son of former President Donald Trump has announced his engagement to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, sparking curiosity, excitement, and a flurry of social media chatter.

Known for her affluent upbringing, high-society connections, and glamorous lifestyle, Bettina isn’t just another name in the news, she’s someone who turns heads at every gala and charity event she attends. From luxury homes to designer gowns, and a life that seems straight out of a magazine, she perfectly complements Trump Jr.’s headline-grabbing persona.

Let’s dive into her family, background, and net worth to see what makes Bettina the talk of the town!